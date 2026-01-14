Europe Cold Chain Market Intelligence and Growth Outlook 2026-2030

Opportunities include leveraging biopharmaceutical growth, adopting automation and AI analytics, and transitioning to sustainable solutions

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Market in Europe 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cold chain market in Europe is projected to expand by USD 94.8 billion from 2025 to 2030, with a robust CAGR of 12.5%. This market analysis provides a comprehensive outlook, including market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor landscape profiling approximately 25 vendors. The current market scenario reveals substantial growth potential fueled by burgeoning biopharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, stringent regulatory compliance, and green logistics initiatives. Key technological integrations and IoT connectivity are pivotal to this progress.

The deployment of automation and AI-driven analytics is poised to spur further growth in the cold chain sector across Europe. Additionally, a shift towards eco-friendly solutions and enhanced logistics for advanced therapeutics underscores a growing demand. This report synthesizes data through a meticulous combination of primary and secondary sources, delivering extensive market size details and regional segmentation alongside vendor analysis.

Cold Chain Market Segmentation

By Application:

  • Meat, Fish, and Seafood
  • Fruits, Vegetables, and Beverages
  • Dairy and Frozen Desserts
  • Bakery and Confectionery
  • Healthcare

By Type:

  • Refrigerated Warehouse
  • Refrigerated Transportation

By Method:

  • Frozen
  • Chilled
  • Deep-frozen

The report highlights areas crucial to the cold chain market in Europe, including market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis.

An in-depth vendor analysis enhances client strategies for market positioning, featuring key players such as:

  • AP Moller Maersk AS
  • Beno Trans GmbH
  • Blue Water Shipping AS
  • DHL International GmbH
  • DSV AS
  • FRIGO GmbH and Co. KG
  • GEODIS
  • Kraftverkehr SE and Co. KG
  • Kuehne Nagel Management AG
  • Lineage Inc.
  • MSC Mediterranean Co. SA
  • NewCold Cooperatief UA
  • Noatum Holdings S.L.U.
  • NORDFROST GmbH and Co. KG.
  • Pacific Logistics Group.
  • Pfenning Logistics
  • WILMS Transport GmbH

Emerging trends and challenges impacting market growth are also meticulously covered, guiding companies to capitalize on future opportunities.

Combining analysis, synthesis, and data summation from diverse sources, the report offers an insightful depiction of the market dynamics. It evaluates critical parameters like profitability, pricing strategies, competitive landscape, and promotional tactics, serving as a reliable resource resulting from extensive research.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com


 

            








        

            

                

                    
