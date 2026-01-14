Creator Tax Software Research Report 2025: Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Creator Tax Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The creator tax software market is experiencing significant growth, projected to increase from $1.69 billion in 2024 to $2.0 billion in 2025, with a rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. This expansion is driven by factors like the rising adoption of digital tax filing, increasing regulatory scrutiny of self-employment taxes, the enhancement of platform payouts, and 1099 form issuance. Furthermore, the expansion of cross-border digital sales and heightened awareness of penalty risks are contributing to market growth.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $3.89 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 18.1%. This growth will be fueled by the diversification of multi-platform income sources, stronger enforcement of platform-issued information returns, and enhanced financial literacy among creators. Monetization strategies through subscriptions and tipping, coupled with increased government focus on tax compliance gaps, are also significant growth drivers. Key industry trends include advancements in natural language processing for tax queries, innovations in privacy-preserving data-sharing methods, API integrations, optical character recognition for receipt digitization, and robotic process automation for annual tax filings.

The increasing internet penetration globally is a catalyst for the growth of this market. The rising accessibility due to affordable smartphones enhances creator tax software's capabilities by allowing seamless connectivity, real-time income tracking, automated form generation, and instant filing. For instance, Canada forecasts internet penetration to rise to 98% by 2026 and reach full coverage by 2030. This trend is crucial for the market's expansion, offering creators efficient tax management options worldwide.

Prominent companies in the market are focusing on developing advanced solutions, like fully automated tax compliance, which simplifies tax reporting, minimizes errors, and ensures timely filings. An example is Thinkific Labs Inc., which launched an automated sales tax solution for creators to automatically manage taxes across the U.S. and Canada, powered by Stripe.

The market is also witnessing significant M&A activity, as seen in July 2024 when Taxfix SE acquired TaxScouts Ltd. This move aims to strengthen Taxfix's foothold in the UK and Europe by integrating their DIY mobile tax platform with TaxScouts' accountant-assisted model, enhancing service offerings and compliance.

Major players in the market include H&R Block Inc., Taxfix GmbH, Relyon Softech Limited, and others. In 2024, North America emerged as the largest regional market. Other regions include Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South America.

Additionally, global trade dynamics are influencing the market outlook, with U.S. tariffs affecting financial strategies and market stability. The creator tax software market research report provides a comprehensive analysis, offering insights into industry trends and opportunities to thrive in this evolving sector.

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

Application: Income Tax Filing; Expense Tracking; Invoicing; Compliance Management; Other Applications

End-User: Freelancers; Influencers; Content Creators; Agencies; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Software: Tax Preparation and Filing; Expense Tracking and Receipt Management; Income and Royalty Management; Accounting and Bookkeeping; Invoicing and Payments Integration; Compliance and Regulatory Updates

Services: Tax Advisory and Planning; Tax Preparation and Submission; Bookkeeping and Payroll; Audit Support and Representation; Compliance Management; Data Migration and Onboarding; Implementation and Systems Integration; Training and Customer Support

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

H&R Block Inc.

Taxfix GmbH

Collective Inc.

Relyon Softech Limited

Lili App Inc.

TaxAct Holdings Inc.

Zenwork Inc.

SAG Infotech Private Limited

Intuit Inc.

myITreturn (India) Private Limited

SPAN Enterprises LLC

ClearTax (India) Private Limited

Xolo OU

Quicko Technologies Private Limited

Keeper Tax Inc.

FlyFin AI Inc.

Block Inc.

Greatland Corporation

Advanced Micro Solutions Inc.

