Reality Modelling Software Global Research Report 2025: Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reality Modelling Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The reality modeling software market is witnessing significant growth, evolving from $1.72 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $1.97 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. This increase is largely fueled by the adoption of 3D scanning and photogrammetry technologies, mobile and handheld scanning devices, and a push for real-time data integration and analytics. The emphasis on sustainability and digital workflows, along with collaboration between software developers and surveying firms, further underline the market's expansion.

Forecasts for this sector predict a climb to $3.36 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 14.3%. Key drivers include the growing adoption of digital twin technology, increased demand for AI-integrated 3D visualization, the use of drones and lidar in reality capture, and the shift towards cloud-based solutions. Advancements in AI-driven automation, cloud integration, and real-time 3D visualization are pivotal trends contributing to this growth.

Smart city solutions are a significant factor propelling this growth, utilizing advanced technology to optimize urban infrastructure and services. Reality modeling software plays a crucial role in this transition, providing accurate 3D digital representations for urban planning and infrastructure management. Per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, smart city technology investments are projected to jump from $300 billion in 2021 to over $650 billion by 2026, highlighting the strategic role of reality modeling software in urban development.

Key industry players are advancing technologically, as seen with Hexagon AB's launch of the Reality Cloud Studio powered by HxDR, enhancing data processing and sharing capabilities through a scalable cloud-based system. Furthermore, Bentley Systems' acquisition of Cesium GS, Inc. underlines a strategic expansion in 3D geospatial visualization.

The major companies in this market include Bentley Systems Incorporated, Autodesk Inc, Trimble Inc, Pix4D SA, Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Hexagon AB, Dassault Systemes SE, Siemens AG, and Adobe Inc., among others. North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, spanning critical markets such as the USA, China, Japan, and Germany.

However, global trade dynamics, particularly the rise in U.S. tariffs in 2025, pose challenges, affecting IT hardware costs and software deployment. In response, tech firms are increasing domestic investments and diversifying supplier bases.

The reality modeling software market report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry landscape, offering vital insights into market size, trends, competitive analysis, and future opportunities. This detailed analysis aids stakeholders in navigating the complex dynamics of this rapidly evolving market.

Report Scope

Component Analysis: Includes Software and Services.

Includes Software and Services. Deployment Methods: On-Premises and Cloud-Based.

On-Premises and Cloud-Based. Applications: Encompasses Building Information Modeling, 3D Mapping, Infrastructure Management, Urban Planning, and more.

Encompasses Building Information Modeling, 3D Mapping, Infrastructure Management, Urban Planning, and more. End-Users: Covers Architecture, Engineering, and Construction sectors, along with Transportation, Utilities, Mining, among others.

Covers Architecture, Engineering, and Construction sectors, along with Transportation, Utilities, Mining, among others. Subsegments: Software: Reality Capture, Photogrammetry, 3D Modeling, Visualization, Mapping, Data Processing. Services: Implementation, Consulting, Training, Maintenance, Managed Services.



Leading Companies: Featured enterprises include Bentley Systems, Autodesk, Trimble, and several others operating across diverse regions.

Geographical Focus: Coverage extends to countries such as Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and the USA, among others, with detailed analyses spanning regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Autodesk Inc

Trimble Inc

Pix4D SA

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Hexagon AB

Dassault Systemes SE

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Adobe Inc

Agisoft LLC

Xyz Reality Limited

Prevu3D Inc.

Photometrix Pty Ltd

Epic Games Inc.

DroneDeploy Inc.

Tikki Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

NavVis GmbH

OpenDroneMap

Delair India Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fq7l4y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment