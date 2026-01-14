Resource Booking Software Global Research Report 2025: $4.88 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Resource Booking Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The resource booking software market is experiencing robust growth, expanding from $2.43 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $2.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15.2%. This surge is driven by the increasing demand for workspace optimization, rising adoption of digital solutions, and expanding hybrid work models that prioritize employee productivity and cost-effective facility management.

Forecasts indicate continued acceleration in the market, projecting a value of $4.88 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 14.8%. Key influencers include a growing focus on data-driven decision-making, increased integration with ERP and HR systems, and a rising inclination towards cloud-based platforms. Notable trends highlight advancements in AI-powered scheduling, mobile-first applications, and IoT-enabled occupancy tracking, underscoring an evolution towards integrated workplace management systems.

The transition to cloud-based resource booking solutions is markedly influencing market dynamics. These solutions offer flexible, scalable access to critical applications, enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing infrastructure costs. Growth is evidenced by a 45% increase in the adoption of advanced cloud services among EU enterprises in 2023, as reported by Eurostat.

Innovation is at the forefront, with major market players like Skedda unveiling solutions such as Skedda Visitor Management, which integrates visitor management with scheduling tools to streamline registration and enhance security. Such innovations enable seamless coordination and operational optimization across facilities.

Strategic acquisitions continue to shape the market landscape, exemplified by Volaris Group's acquisition of AskCody in October 2025, strengthening their portfolio in meeting and workspace management sectors.

Leading entities within this burgeoning market include tech giants like Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and innovative firms such as Joan JSC, Envoy Inc., and others. These companies collectively drive the market towards new technological horizons.

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share as of 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to lead in growth rates, spurred by expanding economic activities and adoption of flexible workplace technologies. The affected regions span across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global IT sector faces challenges due to rising U.S. tariffs, particularly impacting hardware manufacturing and software deployment. Companies are adapting by diversifying supply chains and investing in domestic manufacturing to mitigate these pressures.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global



