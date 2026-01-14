Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces Paper and Packaging Satellite Expansions in Asia

--- Four new paper and packaging satellites in China and India; doubled capacity at an additional site in India ---

--- 50% of Asia expansions dedicated to packaging applications ---

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, today announced an expansion of its paper and packaging business in Asia that included the startup of three new satellite plants in 2025, the doubling of capacity at an existing satellite, and the expected commissioning of an additional new satellite in early 2026. These investments underscore MTI’s commitment to growth across markets and to helping customers cost-effectively produce high-quality products, improve productivity, and drive sustainable practices.

MTI’s paper and packaging satellite plants are on-site facilities at paper mills that seamlessly integrate MTI’s minerals-based filling and coating pigments into customers’ production processes. MTI revolutionized paper production in 1986 by pioneering the paper satellite concept and today operates or is constructing 56 satellites worldwide. In 2025, the company expanded its existing footprint in Asia by launching two new satellites in China and one in India, as well as doubling the capacity of a plant in India. An additional new satellite in China is expected to launch in early 2026. In Asia overall, MTI operates in China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand.

“We are reinforcing our global leadership in paper and packaging filler and coating technologies as we expand in what we see as a significant, underpenetrated addressable market in Asia,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, MTI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to partner with our customers as they bring new paper and board capacity to the market and drive the deployment of our products and innovative, renewable technologies.”

“Since 2022, our volumes in Asia have grown by 30%, including the more than doubling of our sales for packaging applications,” said D.J. Monagle III, Group President of MTI’s Consumer & Specialties segment. “In fact, 50% of our Asia expansions in 2025 and 2026 are dedicated to packaging. With this, we remain the regional leader and are well positioned for continued growth.”

MTI sets the global standard for innovation in paper and packaging by applying its crystal engineering technology and deep minerals expertise to calcium carbonate, helping customers achieve superior paper quality while reducing costs. For uncoated paper, MTI’s fillers replace expensive wood fiber and enable a brighter and more opaque product. For coating applications, MTI’s engineered pigments deliver exceptional coverage and a premium gloss, enhancing performance, sustainability, and value for customers in Asia and worldwide.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a global, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a wide range of minerals and mineral-based products and services. We utilize our global mineral reserves, combined with our core technologies and applications, to deliver innovative products that are an essential part of everyday life. We serve customers in consumer and industrial markets worldwide, have 4,000 employees in 34 countries, and reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024. For further information, visit www.mineralstech.com.

