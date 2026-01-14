UDMY Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Merger of Udemy With Coursera

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed merger of Udemy, Inc. (Nasdaq: UDMY) (“Udemy”) with Coursera in an all-stock transaction under which Udemy stockholders will receive 0.800 shares of Coursera common stock for each share of Udemy common stock that they own (“Exchange Ratio”).

Since the proposed merger was announced on December 17, 2025, Udemy’s stock price has fallen from a close of $6.05 per share on December 17, 2025, to a close of $5.12 per share on January 13, 2026, thus making the merger far less appealing to Udemy shareholders.

Notably, multiple Wall Street analysts had significantly higher price targets for Udemy prior to the merger announcement. For example, on October 30, 2025, Ryan MacDonald of Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Udemy with a price target of $11.00, and Bryan Smilek from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Udemy with a price target of $8.00 (source: TipRanks).

