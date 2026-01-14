GNK Holdings and Marcus Lemonis Submit $1.10 Per Share Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire BARK, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNK Holdings LLC, together with Marcus Lemonis (collectively, the “Group”), today announced that they have submitted a preliminary, non-binding indication of interest to acquire BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”) in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.10 per share.

The proposed transaction would value BARK at an implied enterprise value of approximately $188.7 million, representing a 22% premium to the previously announced proposal by Great Dane Ventures, LLC. Under the terms of the GNK proposal, the Group would acquire all outstanding shares of BARK not already owned by members of the Group, subject to customary conditions and confirmatory due diligence.

The Group is led by GNK Holdings alongside Marcus Lemonis, one of the most accomplished operators in consumer and retail businesses, with decades of experience in brand building, omnichannel retail, subscription economics, and operational turnarounds. The Group believes BARK represents a compelling opportunity to unlock value through disciplined execution, enhanced merchandising, and deeper customer engagement across its differentiated platform.

Proposed Transaction Highlights

All-cash consideration of $1.10 per share

Financed through equity capital and debt

Accelerated and highly certain timeline, with confirmatory diligence expected to be completed within approximately 30 days

Target execution of definitive agreements within approximately five weeks, subject to customary conditions



“This proposal reflects our strong conviction in BARK’s brand, customer loyalty, and long-term potential,” said Nachum Klugman, President of GNK Holdings. “With aligned capital, experienced leadership, and a clear operational playbook, we believe this transaction delivers compelling and certain value for BARK shareholders.”

The Group has engaged Haynes and Boone, LLP as legal counsel and Palladium Capital Group, LLC to assist with financing, transaction diligence, and capital structure analysis. The proposal is non-binding and subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive transaction documents, completion of due diligence, and customary approvals. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be entered into or that any transaction will be consummated. Any potential transaction would be subject to the availability of financing on terms satisfactory to the Group. There can be no assurance that such financing will be available on acceptable terms or at all.



About GNK Holdings LLC

GNK Holdings LLC is a private investment firm focused on consumer, retail, and special situations investments, with an emphasis on operational value creation and disciplined capital deployment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and neither the Group nor its affiliates assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would’’ and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the proposed transaction involving BARK, the proposed terms and timing thereof, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, the receipt of required approvals and the availability of financing. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Group’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of the Group. Except as required by law, the Group undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contacts: