Canada CanAdapt: A National Platform to Build the Climate Ready Workforce the Economy Now Demands

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada faces another year of economic uncertainty – marked by slow growth, volatile trade conditions, and rising regional disparities – the need for a climate-ready workforce has become an economic imperative. Today, the Climate Risk Institute (CRI), in partnership with the Resilience by Design Lab at Royal Roads University, announced the national launch of CanAdapt, a platform designed to upskill professionals, strengthen collaboration, and accelerate climate resilient practice across Canada.

The economic case is stark: nearly 70% of engineering decisions now require climate adaptation considerations, and Canada faces over $100 billion in projected climate-related losses and up to one million jobs disrupted by midcentury if adaptation lags. As the Canadian Climate Institute recently wrote, “To safeguard our economic future, Canada’s approach to bolstering our assets must match the scale and urgency of the threat... the path forward is to treat climate resilient infrastructure as a project of national interest.” This aligns directly with CanAdapt’s core mandate, to make adaptation skills accessible, practical, and nationally consistent.

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, emphasized the importance of investments like CanAdapt, noting that “Investing in initiatives that strengthen Canada’s ability to understand and adapt to the impacts of climate change is essential to building a safer, resilient, and more prosperous future. By equipping practitioners with the skills, capacity, and connections they need, projects like CanAdapt… will help drive innovation, enhance resilience, and protect the wellbeing of communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.”

CanAdapt addresses this urgent capacity gap by providing a national online ecosystem where practitioners can learn, connect, and put adaptation knowledge into action. Its features include a comprehensive Course & Program Portal, sector specific Practitioner Networks, a Project Hub for sharing real-world initiatives, and AI supported tools for navigating climate risk information.

“Canada can’t build climate resilience of infrastructure alone. We also need people with the right skills to put solutions into practice,” said Robin Cox, Cosponsor of CanAdapt and Professor at Royal Roads University. “CanAdapt gives professionals across the country new ways to learn, collaborate, and turn good ideas into real-world action.”

This focus on practical, accessible support is shared by CanAdapt Director Rik Logtenberg, who noted that “While Canada has no shortage of climate ambition, what we need now is faster learning and better coordination and implementation in all sectors. CanAdapt brings together the tools, knowledge, and community that practitioners need to solve problems and scale climate-ready solutions in every region.”

For CRI President and CanAdapt Co-Sponsor Stephanie Gagnon, this launch marks a long-awaited moment: “CanAdapt fills a critical gap. Across Canada, people are asking for practical help to understand climate risks and take action. This platform gives them what they need – clear pathways to training, communities of practice, and real examples they can put to work right away. It’s how we build a climate-ready workforce, together.”

By bringing training, resources, and professional networks into one place, CanAdapt makes it easier for people to find what they need and work together. It cuts through the fragmentation that has made climate adaptation work harder than it should be. With clearer pathways and better coordination, Canada can respond faster to growing climate impacts while creating new economic and job opportunities for workers and industries in areas like engineering, infrastructure, energy, mining, natural resources, and local government.

Associated Showcase Event — January 22, 2026

To celebrate CanAdapt’s launch, CRI is hosting Learn, Connect and Adapt with CanAdapt on January 22, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST. This national virtual event will include:

Panel discussions with sector leaders on advancing practice and strengthening the workforce needed to tackle climate adaptation challenges across key economic sectors, including energy, mining, housing, and infrastructure .

An introduction to CanAdapt's features, including the course portal, forums, project hub, practitioner networks, and more.





For more information and to join the platform, visit: http://www.canadapt.network

About CanAdapt

CanAdapt is a national platform led by the Climate Risk Institute and the Resilience by Design Lab at Royal Roads University, supported by Natural Resources Canada’s Climate Change Adaptation Program. It serves as Canada’s community for climate adaptation, providing trusted knowledge, training, and collaboration to build the workforce needed for a climate resilient, low carbon economy.