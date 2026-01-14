Blue Mantis Promotes Adam Caponigro to Senior Vice President of Services

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a security-first IT services provider specializing in helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies, today announced the promotion of Adam Caponigro to Senior Vice President of Services, effective January 1, 2026.

In this expanded role, Caponigro will have global responsibility for Blue Mantis’ Services organization, overseeing Managed Services, Professional Services, and Global Delivery Centers across the United States, Canada, and India. More than 300 professionals will report to Caponigro as he leads the continued growth and evolution of the company’s services business, with a focus on expanding managed services for ServiceNow customers.

Caponigro has been with Blue Mantis for five years and has played a pivotal role in transforming and scaling the company’s managed services capabilities. Under his leadership, the organization has strengthened operational rigor, deepened customer engagement, and driven consistent, high-quality outcomes for clients.

“Adam has been instrumental in building a dynamic services organization that is both highly scalable and deeply customer-centric,” said Josh Dinneen, CEO of Blue Mantis. “Under his leadership, our services business has experienced 17% growth over the past year, supporting an expanding global client base and increasing demand for managed services, particularly across ServiceNow environments. This promotion reflects the confidence we have in Adam’s vision, leadership, and ability to guide our global teams as we continue to grow.”

Caponigro’s 2026 focus is to expand Blue Mantis’ global delivery capabilities, enhance service innovation, and further strengthen the company’s managed services offerings to support customers’ evolving digital transformation needs.

“Adam is a proven leader who consistently puts customer success at the center of everything he does,” said Jay Pasteris, COO of Blue Mantis. “He has built and continues to lead a highly skilled team of engineers who are committed to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. Adam’s ability to align people, process, and technology has been instrumental in scaling Blue Mantis’ services organization while maintaining the high standards our clients expect.”

“I’m honored to take on this expanded role and continue to grow our services business in North America and beyond,” said Caponigro. “Blue Mantis has built an incredible team and a strong culture built around customer success. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our global teams to deliver real and measurable business value to Blue Mantis’ clients and partners.”

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first IT services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including AI, cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity and managed services. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH with office locations in greater Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto and Bangalore, India, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 2,500 leading midmarket and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by the leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

Derrick Shannon

TouchdownPR for Blue Mantis

tdbm@touchdownpr.com