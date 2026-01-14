Trade Compliance Software Global Research Report 2025: 3.09 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trade Compliance Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global trade compliance software market is set to experience significant growth, expanding from $1.73 billion in 2024 to $1.95 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This increase highlights a broader trend driven by multiple factors including globalization, the complexity of international trade regulations, and the growing need for automation in trade operations to reduce manual errors and enhance efficiency with cloud-based solutions.

Forecasts indicate the market will reach $3.09 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 12.1%. The drivers behind this growth include the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in compliance solutions, heightened demand for real-time compliance monitoring and analytics, and an increased focus on data security. Key trends also include advancements in user-centric dashboards, regulatory intelligence platforms, and predictive analytics models.

International trade's increasing complexity is a major growth driver for this market. This complexity arises from diverse regulatory requirements across countries, urging the need for efficient trade compliance software to automate processes and ensure adherence to global laws. The World Trade Organization has projected a 2.6% rise in world merchandise trade volume in 2024, followed by a 3.3% increase in 2025, underscoring the market's potential.

Companies in this market are prioritizing innovation, with a focus on AI-powered platforms to enhance global trade management. For instance, in August 2025, Descartes Systems Group Inc. launched Descartes Visual Compliance AI Assist, aiming to reduce false positives in denied party screenings and increase compliance accuracy through machine learning.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. In August 2025, WiseTech Global Limited acquired e2open Parent Holdings Inc. for $2.1 billion, aiming to expand its market reach and enhance its platform with comprehensive global trade solutions. Key players in this rapidly evolving market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Thomson Reuters Corporation, and WiseTech Global Limited, among others. Regional analysis identifies North America as the largest market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to grow the fastest in upcoming years.

Amidst global trade tensions and evolving tariffs, the sector is adapting rapidly. Tariffs on key technology components have affected production costs, propelling companies to invest in domestic manufacturing and AI-driven automation to sustain operational resilience. This report provides comprehensive insights into the trade compliance software market, offering detailed market statistics, trends, and strategy recommendations for entities navigating the dynamic international trading environment.

