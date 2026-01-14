Utility Customer Information System (CIS) Software Global Research Report 2025: $3.15 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utility Customer Information System (CIS) Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The utility Customer Information System (CIS) software market is experiencing dynamic growth, with significant expansions projected from $2.07 billion in 2024 to $3.15 billion by 2029, marking a robust CAGR. Key drivers of this growth include the increased deployment of automated billing systems, regulatory demands for enhanced transparency, and the burgeoning expectations from utility customers for seamless digital services.

As urban landscapes transform, the integration of smart city infrastructures propels the adoption of CIS systems. These platforms are integral in streamlining operations, by centralizing customer data and automating billing processes, enhancing operational accuracy and decision-making efficiency within utility providers. Notably, digital solutions are accelerating this market, with AI and cloud-based technologies playing pivotal roles.

Major industry players like Hansen Technologies Limited are pioneering AI-driven innovations to enhance customer engagement, introducing advanced virtual agents and self-service portals designed to meet modern utility demands. These innovations aim to provide personalized customer interactions while reducing service costs.

The strategic merger of KUBRA Data Transfer Ltd. and Advanced Utility Systems exemplifies collaborations aimed at enhancing digital billing and customer interactions. This synergy is set to refine user-centric experiences and streamline utility services across sectors including electric, water, and gas utilities.

However, the market is navigating external challenges such as escalating trade tensions and tariffs, which impact capital costs for utility providers. This has necessitated a shift towards domestic sourcing and efficiency-boosting innovations to offset increased expenses and ensure stability in energy provision and regulatory adherence.

North America emerged as the largest region in the utility CIS software market in 2024. Globally, the industry's scope spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with key countries such as the US, China, India, and Germany playing significant roles.

The market comprises leading enterprises like Oracle, SAP, and Accenture, among others, who provide comprehensive CIS solutions. These include services like implementation, integration, support, and customization, emphasizing the crucial role of cloud hosting and technical support in optimizing utility customer services.

The latest research report offers an exhaustive analysis of the CIS software industry, detailing market size, regional shares, and future growth opportunities. It provides a strategic framework for navigating market dynamics, ensuring enterprises can align with evolving industry trends and consumer demands.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Type: On-Premise; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

Utility Type: Electricity; Water; Gas; Multi-Utilities

Application: Billing and Payments; Customer Service and Support; Meter Management; Account Management; Other Applications

End-User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial

Subsegments:

Software: Customer Information Management Software; Billing and Payment Management Software; Meter Data Management Software; CRM Software; Account Management Software; Analytics and Reporting Software; Mobile and Web Self-Service Portals; Integration and Middleware Software

Services: Implementation and Integration Services; Consulting Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Training and Education Services; Managed Services; System Upgrade and Migration Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Accenture plc

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Fujitsu Limited

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Itron Inc.

Tyler Technologies Inc.

Kraken Technologies Limited

National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC)

Hansen Technologies Limited

VertexOne LLC

Gentrack Group Limited

Fluentgrid Limited

Praxedo SAS.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2b26p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment