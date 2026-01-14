Meminto Stories Unveils Version 5.1 with Enhanced Features

New York, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meminto Stories Launches Version 5.1: Revolutionary Assistant Mode Enables Intergenerational Storytelling

New Features Transform Digital Biography Platform into Collaborative Family Project

Meminto Stories, a leading digital biography platform, today announced the release of Version 5.1, introducing groundbreaking features that fundamentally change how families preserve and share their life stories across generations.

Memory Books and More – Simply with Meminto Stories

Assistant Mode: Bridging the Digital Divide in Family Storytelling

The headline feature, Assistant Mode, addresses a critical challenge in modern family dynamics: enabling younger, tech-savvy family members to help elderly relatives document their life stories without technical barriers getting in the way.

"We've created a ghostwriting framework that allows children to help their parents tell their stories," explains Albert, founder of Meminto Stories. "Assistants can conduct interviews, organize content, and handle all technical aspects—while the story remains entirely the author's own."

This feature positions Meminto as a solution to the growing concern about losing family histories as older generations struggle with digital tools, yet possess invaluable life experiences worth preserving.

Enhanced Workflow for Professional-Grade Biography Creation

Version 5.1 introduces several efficiency improvements designed to streamline the book creation process:

Direct preview editing : Users can now edit text directly from preview mode through linked headings, eliminating the frustration of hunting through documents for specific passages

: Users can now edit text directly from preview mode through linked headings, eliminating the frustration of hunting through documents for specific passages Intelligent media management : A new "unused" tab in the media library helps users identify gaps in their visual storytelling, showing which images haven't been incorporated and how frequently each photo appears

: A new "unused" tab in the media library helps users identify gaps in their visual storytelling, showing which images haven't been incorporated and how frequently each photo appears One-click media downloads: All uploaded photos, audio files, and videos can now be downloaded in a single action, ensuring families retain complete archives of their memories

Six Cover Designs and Streamlined User Experience

Authors can now select from six professionally designed book covers from the project's inception, with the flexibility to change their choice at any point before final approval. Behind-the-scenes optimizations have enhanced system stability and performance across the platform.

About Meminto Stories

Meminto Stories transforms the complex process of writing a biography into an accessible, guided experience. Through curated interview questions tailored to specific life topics—from complete life stories to focused themes like military service, childhood memories, or travel adventures—the platform helps users capture what matters most.

The AI-assisted platform combines smart prompts, speech-to-text technology (StoryScribe), and professional printing services to produce museum-quality hardcover books. With a senior-friendly interface and now the new Assistant Mode, Meminto bridges generational gaps in technology while preserving irreplaceable family histories.

The German-made platform has earned a 4.7/5 customer rating and offers worldwide shipping, making it accessible to families globally who want to preserve their stories before they're lost to time.

Media Contact

Meminto Stories

Helpdesk: helpdesk.meminto.com/en

Website: meminto.com

Free Consultation: memin.to/meeting

Key Features at a Glance

Assistant Mode : Collaborative creation with family members

: Collaborative creation with family members Direct Preview Editing : Streamlined revision workflow

: Streamlined revision workflow Smart Media Library : Unused image detection and usage tracking

: Unused image detection and usage tracking One-Click Media Export : Complete archive downloads

: Complete archive downloads Six Cover Options : Customizable from start to finish

: Customizable from start to finish Enhanced AI : Optimized translations and performance

: Optimized translations and performance Senior-Friendly: Simplified interface for all generations

Note to Editors: High-resolution images, product demos, and interview opportunities with founder Albert are available upon request. Review copies of completed Meminto books can be arranged for qualified media outlets.

About Meminto Stories

Meminto modernizes the memoir by fusing the nostalgia of a printed book with the depth of digital media. We guide users through their life story using prompts, capturing memories not just in text and photos, but also in audio and video. The result is a premium hardcover book where the pages literally talk: integrated QR codes allow readers to watch videos and hear voices instantly. It is the ultimate tool for preserving a family’s full legacy—analog and digital combined.

Press Inquiries

Meminto Stories

media [at] meminto.com