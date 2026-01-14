Future of Work Training Institute Launches the #1 Global AI & Career Transformation Community on Skool, Empowering Millions to Build Future-Proof Skills

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence, automation, and emerging technologies reshape industries at record speed, the Future of Work Training Institute has officially launched its flagship Skool community, now recognized as one of the fastest-growing global hubs for AI training, blue-collar upskilling, and future-ready career development.

Future of Work Training Institute

Founded by Richard Parr, widely known as the Future of Work Professor, the Future of Work Training Institute is on a mission to help millions around the world future-proof their careers, unlock new income streams with AI, and identify emerging opportunities across both traditional and tech-enabled industries.

"Everyone deserves a future. AI should not replace workers; it should empower them. My mission is to train millions to rise with the technology, not be left behind," said Richard Parr, Founder & CEO of the Future of Work Training Institute.

A $9 Membership Transforming the Global Workforce



The Future of Work Training Institute Skool community combines high-impact AI education with affordable access, offering membership for just $9 per month (limited time only); breaking down the financial barriers that prevent workers from learning new skills.

Members receive access to:



– Future of Work Masterclasses

– AI Crash Course

– AI Automation & Business Workflows

– Blue-Collar & Grey-Collar Career Roadmaps

– AI in Government Contracting

– AI Consulting & AI/Future of Work Agency Building

– Emerging Technology Deep Dives (Quantum, Robotics, Blockchain)

Templates & Tools Ready-to-use frameworks for:



– Automation

– Career switching

– AI Business planning

– ChatGPT workflows

– AI Business transformation

– AI Skill development

Coaching, Community Support & PHD VIP Tracks

Live coaching, weekly challenges, accountability groups, and advanced career mentorship.

The Future of Work Training Institute is attracting learners from every demographic; young adults preparing for future careers, blue-collar workers upgrading their skillsets, government professionals navigating AI adoption, content creators, entrepreneurs, and displaced workers searching for new opportunities.

Built for Blue-Collar, White-Collar, Government, & Next-Gen Talent

Unlike typical AI education brands, the Future of Work Training Institute focuses on everyone, not just tech professionals.

The Future of Work Training Institute training helps:

Blue-collar & skilled trades workers

Learn how AI enhances HVAC, electrical work, logistics, construction, and manufacturing.

Government employees

Understand AI adoption, automation, and AI GovTech transformation.

Corporate professionals

Reskill for AI-enabled roles while building leadership and digital fluency.

Young adults

Discover future-ready careers, creator economy paths, and AI-first job opportunities.

Entrepreneurs & small business owners

Use AI tools to automate operations, scale revenue, and create new service offerings.

This inclusive approach positions the Future of Work Training Institute as the world's most accessible future-skills ecosystem.

ChatGPT-Powered Skill Development for Real-World Careers

A key differentiator of the Future of Work Training Institute is its emphasis on using AI tools like ChatGPT as real skill-building partners; not theoretical concepts.

Members learn to use ChatGPT for:



– Workforce reskilling

– Automation workflows

– Future Emerging Industry research

– AI Business planning

– Career coaching workshops

– AI Content Creation and Automation and Ideation

This approach increases skills & career visibility while giving members an immediate edge in the job market.

The Global Hub for Future-Proof Skills (2026–2040)

With AI projected to transform more than 1 billion jobs by 2030, the demand for accessible future-skills education is exploding. The Future of Work Training Institute is stepping forward as the global leader in preparing everyday workers for tomorrow's challenges and opportunities.

The Future of Work Training Institute mission is bold:

Make future-ready skills accessible, affordable, and achievable for everyone worldwide.

No degrees required.

No tech background needed.

Just commitment, curiosity, and the willingness to grow and learn.

Join the Future of Work Training Institute

Membership is open now for only $9 per month (limited time only).

Amid economic uncertainty, mass layoffs, and AI disruption, the world is asking urgent questions like:

“What jobs will exist in 10 years?”,

“What jobs will be around in 2050?”

“What jobs make $3,000 a month without a degree?”

"What career is in high demand in 2026?”

“What job pays $400,000 a year without a degree?”

“What jobs will be gone by 2030?”

“Who usually goes first in layoffs?”

“What is the job loss prediction for 2026?”

“Which jobs are demanding in 2026?”

What Is the Future of Work?

The Future of Work Training Institute exists to answer that question backed by a world-class learning ecosystem and deeply aligned with global concerns like:

What is the future of work?

What is meant by the future of work?

What does the future of work look like?

What will the future of work look like?

What is the simple future of work?

Which jobs will be replaced by 2030?

Which profession will be in demand in 2030?

What jobs make $5,000 a month without a degree?

Who makes $30 an hour without a degree?

What job pays $400,000 a year without a degree?

What skill pays $100 an hour?

What is a high-paying, low-stress job?

What is the most fun job that pays well without a degree?

What salary makes $3,000 a month?

How do you define the future of work?

What is the definition of a future job?

What does future work mean?

What will the world of work look like in 2050?

Which 5 jobs will survive AI?

What jobs will be gone by 2026, 2030 and 2035?

Future of Work Training Institutes goal: Make future-ready education accessible to everyone—no degrees, no gatekeeping. Just real skills.

About the Future of Work Training Institute

The Future of Work Training Institute is a global learning ecosystem dedicated to upskilling workers, students, and professionals for the AI-driven economy and new Future Workforce. The Future of Work Training Institute provides accessible training in AI, automation, emerging technologies, blue-collar skills, emerging tech evolution, workforce reskilling, and career transformation to ensure people everywhere can thrive in the new employment landscape.

Press Inquiries

Richard Parr - Future of Work Professor

info@futureofworktraining.com

18530 Mack Ave

Suite 408

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236