AIUSD Launches Its First Agentic Trading Product, Bringing AI-Native Money Infrastructure Live

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In January 2026, AIUSD launched its first agentic trading product, bringing AI-native money infrastructure into a live, production-ready system. Rather than focusing on making swaps marginally faster or cheaper, the product targets a different challenge altogether: delegating trading behaviors that humans are fundamentally bad at, including high-frequency actions, condition-driven decisions, and multi-step execution across chains, to autonomous AI agents.

Unlike traditional decentralized or centralized exchanges that require users to manually place and manage orders, AIUSD reframes trading as managed execution tasks. Users express intent in natural language, and the system translates that intent into coordinated actions such as selling, buying, routing across chains, splitting orders, liquidating positions, or rebalancing portfolios. These tasks can be executed immediately or triggered automatically based on predefined market, onchain, or information-based conditions. AIUSD is also preparing to extend this agentic trading experience into a conversational Telegram interface, allowing users to interact with their trading agents through familiar messaging workflows.

From Manual Trading to Delegated Execution

At the core of the product is AIUSD, a unified stable asset that serves as the capital layer for all activity. By abstracting away gas fees, chain switching, and cross-chain routing, AIUSD removes the need for users to manage infrastructure directly.

A single instruction such as, “Sell all my Ethereum tokens and BSC tokens, and use all these funds to buy NVDAx on Solana,” initiates a fully automated workflow. Assets are liquidated across multiple chains, value is aggregated into AIUSD, gas and routing are handled automatically, and the target position is established on the destination chain without further input.

The same execution model also supports portfolio-level operations. Users can issue instructions like, “Rebalance my wallet to 40 percent ETH, 30 percent SOL, 20 percent BTC, and 10 percent AIUSD,” and AIUSD decomposes the request into the required trades and executes them consistently across chains.

Conditional, Event-Driven Trading by Design

AIUSD supports conditional and event-driven execution, allowing users to delegate continuous market monitoring to AI agents instead of reacting manually to breaking news or sudden price movements. Users define conditions in advance, and AIUSD executes automatically when those conditions are met, operating continuously in the background.

For example, a user may instruct AIUSD to immediately exit risk exposure and convert all holdings into yield-bearing sAIUSD if a major geopolitical signal is detected, such as heightened market uncertainty following a public political statement. AIUSD can also monitor real-time exchange listing announcements on platforms like Coinbase or Binance and automatically enter a newly listed asset once liquidity is available, while applying predefined profit-taking and risk controls. When capital is not actively deployed, AIUSD can be staked into sAIUSD, which typically generates an annualized yield in the 10 to 20 percent range, with a full-year average return of approximately 20 percent in 2025, allowing capital to remain productive within the same execution framework.

Built on a Proven Infrastructure by Veterans in AI and Quantitative Trading

The launch of AIUSD’s agentic trading product builds on infrastructure developed by a founding team with deep experience across AI research, institutional trading, and crypto infrastructure. During a prolonged stealth period, AIUSD facilitated more than one trillion dollars in annualized trading volume, validating its execution systems across multiple chains, exchanges, and market conditions.

Co-founder Yao Meng has spent more than a decade building and operating large-scale quantitative trading and execution systems across multiple market cycles. Co-founder Bill Sun, a Stanford PhD, bridges foundational AI research with real-world financial systems, with experience spanning early Google Brain research and senior quantitative roles at leading global trading firms. Together, the team’s background underpins AIUSD’s ambition to build the de facto financial operating system for AI agents.

Backed by Leading AI, Crypto, and Fintech Investors

AIUSD has completed a nearly eight-figure pre-seed round, attracting investors with strong track records in AI and financial infrastructure. Backers include early investors in Anthropic, Perplexity, and TradingView; Sequoia US Scout Fund; a16z Scout Fund; and senior leaders from Tesla’s autonomous driving AI team, alongside several notable founders and global private equity firms.

“Few teams understand both advanced AI systems and real-world trading infrastructure at this depth,” said William Freiberg, co-founder of Crux and an early investor in AIUSD.

A Financial OS for the Autonomous Economy

Looking ahead, AIUSD views its current product as the first product layer built on top of a broader execution infrastructure designed for autonomous systems. As AI agents increasingly transact on behalf of humans and other machines, the company expects financial activity to shift toward programmable, intent-based execution rather than manual interaction.

In that environment, AIUSD aims to serve both as a consumer-facing financial OS, where individuals express intent and the system handles execution, and as agentic money for machines, providing a programmable, auditable, and interoperable capital interface for machine-to-machine markets.