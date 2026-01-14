Bets.com Enters Private Exclusive Bidding Process for the First Time in Over 20 Years

New York, NY, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bets.com, one of the most powerful and recognizable domain names in the global gambling and gaming industry, has officially entered a private, exclusive bidding process for the first time in more than two decades. The process is being run exclusively by QEIP.com, a digital investment and asset brokerage specializing in premium online properties.

Owned and active since 1996, Bets.com is among the most highly aged and strategically valuable digital assets in the gaming ecosystem. With over 7.48 million monthly searches for the keyword “bets” across major search engines and cost-per-click rates reaching $22.13, the domain offers immediate brand authority, organic traffic advantages, and substantial long-term value.

The opportunity comes amid strong market demand. More than 107,000 websites already use “bets” within their domain names, and the keyword is registered across 261+ extensions, underscoring the scarcity and prestige of owning the exact-match Bets.com. Comparable sales further validate its positioning, including Slots.com ($5.5M), eBet.com ($1.35M), and Vegas.com ($17.3M).

QEIP.com has confirmed that multiple qualified offers are already on the table, and the asset will sell by the bidding deadline. However, the seller has indicated that the process may conclude early for the right bid, creating urgency for serious buyers.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire one of the most category-defining domain names in online gaming,” said Neil Bostick, Managing Director at QEIP.com. “We are running a tightly controlled process with a clear minimum bid and deadline, and interest is already strong.”

Interested parties are invited to express bidding interest, request the current minimum bid, and receive the bidding deadline by contacting:

About QEIP.com

QEIP.com is a digital investment platform specializing in premium domain names and high-value online assets, managing private sale and bidding processes for category-defining properties worldwide.