EnsembleIQ Strengthens its Team, Promotes Emily Crowe to Editor-in-Chief of Progressive Grocer

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, today announces Emily Crowe has been promoted to Editor-in-Chief of Progressive Grocer , the most trusted voice of the retail food industry since 1922.

Crowe is a multifaceted journalist and content strategist with expertise in creating and editing content for consumer and B2B audiences. She has nearly 15 years of writing and editing experience in the food and beverage industry, and was previously the senior editor for Progressive Grocer. Throughout her career, Crowe has written for SmartBrief, the Specialty Food Association, Technomic and the Clovis News Journal, and worked in editorial at Laptop Magazine and American Way Magazine.

Crowe is the driving force behind the launch of the Progressive Grocer Today podcast and The Friday 5 weekly news feature. In addition to serving as a judge for the Jesse H. Neal Awards and National Council for Marketing & Public Relations Paragon Awards, she won a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award in the News Coverage category and was a Jesse H. Neal Awards finalist in the Best Single Article category.

“Progressive Grocer’s strength has always been its connection to the grocery community, and Emily has been central to deepening and expanding that relationship. Her leadership and superb communication skills will ensure the brand continues to grow in influence and trust across the industry," said Eric Savitch, SVP, Group Director for Progressive Grocer, Path to Purchase Institute, and Consumer Goods Technology.

In addition, EnsembleIQ has promoted Lisa Johnston to Vice President of Content for the Path to Purchase Institute , Progressive Grocer and Consumer Goods Technology . Johnston, who has been with EnsembleIQ since 2020, will lead a unified editorial approach focused on delivering greater value across the retail and consumer goods landscape. Previously, Johnston was the Editorial Director of the Path to Purchase Institute and Consumer Goods Technology (CGT).

“By integrating the editorial teams under Lisa's leadership, we’re strengthening our ability to understand the needs of retailers, brands and shoppers. This approach allows us to connect insights more effectively and deliver greater value across the full commerce ecosystem,” added Savitch.

About Progressive Grocer

For more than 100 years, Progressive Grocer has been the leading source of business intelligence for the food retail industry, delivering award-winning journalism, research and live-event experiences that inform, connect and empower grocery leaders across North America.

About the Path to Purchase Institute

The Path to Purchase Institute is a global member community serving the needs of brand manufacturers, retailers, agencies and the entire ecosystem of solution providers in the commerce marketing industry.

Consumer Goods Technology

Consumer Goods Technology (CGT) is the trusted source of intelligence for consumer goods executives looking to make smarter IT and business decisions. CGT exists to inform, empower and connect industry-leading consumer goods executives who seek transformational business growth through the implementation of innovative technology. CGT is dedicated to sharing industry-leading news and insights, providing best-in-class solutions and strategies, and connecting you with a community of leaders to ensure success in the rapidly changing consumer landscape.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a premier business intelligence company providing insightful information and actionable connections that help business leaders and their teams drive growth across the retail, consumer goods, technology, healthcare, and hospitality industries.