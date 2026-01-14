NFT in Healthcare Market Forecasts From USD 250 Mn in 2025 to USD 1,142.77 Mn by 2034 - Trends, Drivers & Strategic Outlook

Ottawa, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global NFT in healthcare market size is calculated at USD 295.85 million in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 1142.77 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 18.34% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By blockchain, the Ethereum segment led the market in 2024.

By blockchain, the polygon segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the health records management segment registered dominance in the global NFT in healthcare market in 2024.

By application, the clinical trial consent segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the predicted timeframe.

By end-user, the healthcare professionals segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2024.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

What are the Substantial Benefits of NFTs in Healthcare?

Firstly, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are distinctive digital tokens on a blockchain to deliver patient ownership and control over their health data, also allowing secure, transparent management, sharing, and even monetization of records, especially medical histories or genomic data, addressing concerns of security, privacy, and patient engagement in traditional systems. The NFT in healthcare market is mainly driven by an expanding blockchain awareness, patient data commercialization, supply chain transparency, and enhanced data security. Current efforts of NFTs are simplifying clinical trials, with tokenized patient consent forms and ensuring data integrity throughout the study.

What are the Significant Drivers in the NFT in Healthcare Market?

As NFTs facilitate secure, decentralized, and tamper-proof ways to handle patient data, optimizing interoperability and data integrity across systems is driving the adoption of NFTs in healthcare. Alongside, NFTs assist patients in controlling their Electronic Health Records (EHRs), and enable them to monitor, share, or sell their data for research, which develops new revenue streams and ensures privacy.

What are the Key Drifts in the NFT in Healthcare Market?

Exploration of apps, such as FitMint Wear by Epillo Health, are using NFT avatars and gamification to offer users cryptocurrency for healthy lifestyle choices.

The widespread adoption of NFTs supports managing patient consent for clinical trials securely and transparently, where firms, including HealthCombix and MintHealth, are allied to use NFTs to monitor and verify patient consent without third-party intermediaries.

What is the Significant Challenge in the NFT in Healthcare Market?

The most common limitations arising in the market are blockchain scalability, greater spending, regulatory barriers, data privacy (GDPR), technical difficulties, interoperability, and user adoption. Certainly, firms may have challenges in integrating with existing systems, managing vast data volumes securely, and ensuring equitable access and recognition for patients and providers.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

By capturing a major share, North America led the NFT in healthcare market in 2024. This is mainly fueled by a rise in crypto adoption, technological breakthroughs, and the need for secure, decentralized health data management. Recently, the Canadian Journal of Cardiology demonstrated the potential for NFTs in cardiovascular medicine to facilitate perfect, secure visibility of diagnoses, imaging, and other data for both patients and providers. Also, this region has prominent companies, especially Aetna, Humana, and UnitedHealth, that are executing smart contracts built on blockchain to automate and speed up claims processing, which possibly lowers fraud and administrative expenditure.

In the U.S., the NFT in healthcare market is expanding as providers explore tokenized medical records, secure consent tracking, and data ownership solutions that empower patients and institutions with transparent, tamper-proof digital identities. North American adoption is driven by advanced tech infrastructure, interoperability projects, and growing integration of NFTs into health data frameworks, making healthcare systems more secure and efficient than traditional models.

Why did the Asia Pacific Expand Significantly in the Market in 2024?

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid expansion in the NFT in healthcare market. Increasing healthcare data, awareness regarding blockchain, and ongoing R&D activities in system proposals and working prototypes from Asian institutions, specifically in China, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, are propelling novelty in the market. Moreover, the Chinese government is encouraging the expansion of blockchain applications through the state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) to facilitate the infrastructure for deploying NFTs and related digital assets.

In China, although NFTs broadly face regulatory and market evolution challenges, interest in blockchain-based healthcare applications is rising alongside national pushes for digital health data platforms and secure medical information exchange. Blockchain initiatives in clinical data sharing, patient identity management, and tokenized healthcare records reflect China’s broader digital transformation, with experimentation in decentralized systems increasing despite nascent NFT-specific penetration compared to other sectors.

Segmental Insights

By blockchain analysis

Why did the Ethereum Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the Ethereum segment held the biggest share of the NFT in healthcare market. The segmental dominance is fueled by its smart contract functionality and strong security features. Healthcare providers are increasingly employing Ethereum smart contracts, which enable patients to grant granular, auditable access to providers, with raised data security and interoperability. Moreover, solutions are leveraging ERC-721/ERC-1155 standards for ideal data representation, dynamic NFTs for live metadata, and smart contracts for transparent consent management in research.

In the coming era, the polygon segment is anticipated to expand notably. Specifically, it is an EVM-compatible (Ethereum Virtual Machine) platform, which acts as a trust layer for decentralized health ecosystems, with more transactions per second & minimal spending. Recently established Polygon Labs, emphasizing large-scale Web3 integrations, including NFTs, to its rigorous user base in India, which could potentially bolster into healthcare applications in the prospective period.

By application analysis

Which Application Led the NFT in Healthcare Market in 2024?

The health records management segment dominated with the largest share of the market in 2024. NFTs mainly allow patient ownership and control of health records through secure, decentralized platforms. Also, the globe is shifting from institution-controlled data to patient-centric data management, which enables individuals to monitor access and monetize their health information for research applications. Firms, such as Aimedis, facilitate the management and sharing of data, whereas others, like Health Hero, established platforms to reward users with "Well-being NFTs" for tracking and optimizing their health and fitness data.

On the other hand, the clinical trial consent segment is estimated to register rapid expansion. A prominent catalyst is the use of NFTs, which creates secure, immutable, and traceable digital records, and enables patients to control and even monetize their health data. The latest Nature publications released a novel framework, which unites biometric data with NFTs, detailing a study protocol that encompasses tokenizing data derived from cell samples to ensure secure and ethical data management.

By end-user analysis

Why did the Healthcare Professionals Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the healthcare professionals segment captured a major share of the NFT in healthcare market. They prominently use NFTs for data management, credential verification, research, and supply chain management. Alongside, they can further use NFTs to monitor pharmaceuticals and medical devices from the manufacturer to the end-user. In the trials, researchers employ NFTs to assist in accessing ethically sourced, anonymized data, with smart contracts automating data sharing permissions and potential reward for patient participants.

Moreover, the pharmaceutical companies segment will expand rapidly. Giant firms, like Pfizer & Sanofi, are implementing blockchain, mainly through initiatives, such as the MediLedger project, to develop immutable records for drug supply chains and eliminate counterfeiting. NFTs are used as unique digital identifiers (digital twins) for particular batches or even individual drug units. This further enables real-time tracking from manufacturing to the pharmacy shelf, omitting counterfeit drugs and ensuring product authenticity and safety.

What are the Revolutionary Developments in the NFT in Healthcare Market?

In June 2025, DeSci health startup CUDIS unveiled its native $CUDIS token on the Solana blockchain for the development of a decentralized ecosystem for health data.

In March 2025, Rejuve.AI unveiled Rejuve Longevity, an app that integrates AI, cutting-edge research, and blockchain technology to expand access to longevity treatments and advice.

In January 2025, 22 Japanese enterprises introduced joint NFTs with Hello Kitty creator.

In September 2024, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the National Blockchain Framework (NBF) to facilitate an integrated architecture for deploying blockchain solutions across different sectors.

NFT in Healthcare Market Key Players List

AI MINDSystems Foundation

ChainCode Consulting LLP

Forkast Labs

GenoBank.io

GOQii

GYMetaverse

Kaleido

KNB Communications

PixelPlex

QSS Technosoft

SnowSeed



Segments Covered in the Report

By Blockchain

Ethereum

Polygon

HyperLedger

Others

By Application

Health Records Management

Clinical Trial Consent

Supply Chain Management

Genomics Research

Health & Wellness

Others

By End-User

Healthcare Professionals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Patients

Academic Institutions/Government Bodies

Insurance Companies

Others

By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

