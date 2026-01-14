SoldierStrong Announces 2025 Recipients of Annual Individual Commitment to Service Award

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, the national nonprofit committed to delivering revolutionary medical technologies to America’s veterans, is proud to announce the individual co-recipients of the organization’s annual Commitment to Service Award today.

The organization presents the Commitment to Service Award to individuals and corporations that have demonstrated exemplary and inspirational leadership and provided material support to SoldierStrong’s mission. Recipients leverage their talents and resources to elevate the standard of excellence in health care available to our nation’s veterans.

Mark Gottwald and Shari Yates have been announced as the co-recipients of last year’s award.

The organization considers a number of factors and attributes in the selection of honorees, including their commitment to championing medical advancements that better the lives of those who have been injured while serving in defense of our freedom. It also considers how their contributions encourage leaders from across the country to keep our veterans and service members top of mind.

Through both Mr. Gottwald’s and Ms. Yates’ selfless support, and that of like-minded individuals, SoldierStrong is able to fulfill its mission to provide revolutionary medical technologies to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. Their contributions to our efforts inspire others to also support organizations that benefit veterans and veterans issues.

“We remain in awe of patriots like Mark Gottwald and Shari Yates who demonstrate reverence to our nation’s heroes through continued and conscious acts of kindness,” said Dr. Chris Meek, Co-Founder and Chairman of SoldierStrong. “On behalf of the men and women we serve, our board of directors, staff and volunteers, SoldierStrong extends our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Gottwald and Ms. Yates for their continued commitment to uplift our efforts.”

Both recipients have supported SoldierStrong’s efforts to donate wearable robotic exoskeletons, known as SoldierSuits, which are used to aid paralyzed veterans in walking again, as well as BraveMind virtual reality software and hardware systems used to treat post-traumatic stress in post-9/11 veterans. SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in revolutionary medical technologies since 2013, including 32 SoldierSuits and 31 BraveMind systems to date.

Glenn Story, CEO of Patriot Mobile, accepted the 2025 Corporate Commitment to Service Award on behalf of the company at an event to benefit SoldierStrong at the American Journey Experience in Irving, Texas, in November.

Past corporate and individual recipients include WWE Inc., United Rentals Inc., S&P Global, Bobby Rahal Automotive Group, Flags of Valor, Martha MacCallum of FOX News, IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, former Congressman Jon Runyan, and Lieutenant General (Ret.) Patricia D. Horoho, the 43rd Surgeon General of the U.S. Army.

About SoldierStrong

Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America’s military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Our mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These revolutionary medical technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in advanced medical technology, including 32 SoldierSuits and 31 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.org.

