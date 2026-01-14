Geological Society of London Chooses MEI Global to Grow Distribution Network

London, England, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Geological Society of London, the U.K.’s national society for geoscience, announced today a partnership with MEI Global, LLC (MEIG) to create new licensing collaborations that will extend the reach of its highly regarded geoscience content to more Earth scientists, researchers, educators, and decision-makers worldwide. As deeply knowledgeable experts in content licensing, and at a time when the industry is being reshaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI), MEIG will seek third-party deals for the Geological Society that drive engagement and revenue for the award-winning Society, while rigorously protecting the publisher’s intellectual property.

An independent and international publisher, the non-profit Geological Society, founded in 1807, publishes a diverse range of books and journals on the Lyell Collection, with over 10,000 pages of new peer-reviewed geoscience literature made available every year. In addition to publishing, the Society provides their 12,000 members with library and information services, cutting-edge scientific conferences and training, education activities, and professional and academic accreditation. The Society also provides impartial scientific information and evidence to support policy-making and public discussion about the challenges facing humanity.

“Our goal is to improve knowledge and understanding of the Earth, to promote Earth and planetary science education and awareness, and to promote professional excellence and ethical standards in the work of geoscientists, for the public good,” says Maggie Simmons, Director of Publishing at the Society. “One facet of this is making it easier for new end users to access our research, from wherever they are. MEIG’s team of experienced dealmakers have already started identifying potential distribution partners to expand our reach.” Maggie adds, “We’re confident that MEIG’s holistic understanding of the licensing landscape, and their clear-eyed take on the risks and opportunities for publishers in the AI era, will help strengthen our position as leaders supporting and informing both scientists and the public.”

Chris Broekhoff, MEIG’s President, says, “The Geological Society’s support of the scientific community is marked by both intellectual rigor and integrity, and we’re proud to play a part in helping them find partners that operate with similar standards.” Broekhoff says. “Especially now, the Society is helping ensure that both geoscience and geoscientists are valued, and the MEIG team welcomes the chance to find partners to help achieve that admirable goal.”

About The Geological Society of London: The Geological Society is a not-for-profit organization, and a registered charity (no. 210161). Our aims are to improve knowledge and understanding of the Earth, to promote Earth & planetary science education and awareness, and to promote professional excellence and ethical standards in the work of Earth and planetary scientists, for the public good. We do this in a number of ways, including via education and outreach events, schools’ workshops, scientific meetings, public lectures, and conferences, and with our extensive publications, library, archive and map collections that are available to our members and visiting researchers worldwide. For additional information, please contact Maggie Simmons, Director of Publishing, maggie.simmons@geolsoc.org.uk

About MEI Global, LLC: MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension, and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at ndkho@MEIGlobalLLC.com.