RxLogic and Waltz Health Announce Partnership to Power Flexible Payment and Reconciliation Technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a leading technology company for pharmacy benefit claims processing that provides a SaaS-based platform of smart adjudication solutions, and Waltz Health, an EVERSANA company developing technologies and services that support better-informed decisions on prescription care, today announced a new partnership that brings RxLogic’s payment and reconciliation technology to the Waltz Health model. The collaboration gives Waltz Health flexible, modular tools to support the company’s rapid growth to serve stakeholders across the payer, pharmacy, PBM and employer communities.

“Waltz Health is rewiring how prescription care works and we sought RxLogic as a partner that could move as fast as our clients and programs,” says Tony Perkins, chief strategy officer, Waltz Health. “RxLogic brings the flexibility, transparency and technical depth that broadens our capabilities to build smarter solutions. Their modular capabilities support our strategy to deliver better pricing, better information and better outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Waltz Health selected RxLogic for its modern, cloud-based architecture, modular design, API calls and ability to adapt at a pace that aligns with the needs of multi-constituent programs. RxLogic’s payment and reconciliation module gives Waltz Health a scalable way to support complex financial workflows while maintaining clear visibility into program performance.

“Waltz Health is innovating at a remarkable pace and serving a wide range of clients who expect speed and clarity,” adds Paige Zimmer, EVP, business development, RxLogic. “Our technology simplifies operations and gives them the control and scalability they need to fulfill customer expectations.”

The partnership strengthens Waltz Health’s operational capabilities while reinforcing RxLogic’s role as a technology provider. RxLogic’s cloud-native design allows Waltz to integrate the payment and reconciliation module without disruption to existing systems, delivering cleaner data flows, simpler financial management and room to grow into new markets and future products.

“Together, we expect to explore additional areas of collaboration, including discount program technology integration, network expansion and support for programs that aim to reduce drug costs and improve affordability for members,” concludes Zimmer.

About RxLogic, LLC

RxLogic empowers stakeholders across the pharmacy claims ecosystem with SaaS technologies to drive efficiency in pharmacy benefit management. Smart solutions are designed for stakeholders throughout the healthcare ecosystem. Offering full-service claims adjudication, administration, rebate administration, prior authorization solutions, network access and ancillary services, RxLogic is recognized nationwide for its smart technology solutions dedicated client service. Visit www.RxLogic.com

About Waltz Health

Waltz Health, an EVERSANA company, is a digital health company developing technologies and services that support better-informed decisions on prescription care. Designed for payers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers and self-insured employers, the company offers AI-driven marketplaces to lower overall drug costs, providing better pricing options and more information for consumers, while also helping payers take control of their pharmacy benefits. For more information, visit www.waltzhealth.com.

Media Contact

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911 x35