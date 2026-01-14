Kubernetes Backup Software Global Research Report 2025: $2.11 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kubernetes Backup Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Kubernetes backup software market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $0.62 billion in 2024 to $0.8 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 27.9%. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of containerized applications, increased data protection requirements in cloud-native environments, and widespread deployment of Kubernetes platforms. Enterprises continue to witness data volume surges and are increasingly integrating DevOps and automation practices to streamline processes.

Further extending into the future, the market size is anticipated to reach $2.11 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 27.5%. Key growth drivers include the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, heightened demand for cross-cluster data recovery solutions, and a focus on data security and compliance. Notable trends are the use of AI and machine learning for proactive backup management, policy-driven automated backup frameworks, and the implementation of multi-cluster and cross-cloud recovery solutions.

Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies are pivotal in this market's advancement. By leveraging both public and private cloud environments, organizations achieve optimized performance, cost-efficiency, and data resilience. Kubernetes backup software plays a crucial role by facilitating seamless backup, recovery, and data migration across disparate cloud platforms, ensuring uninterrupted data protection and accessibility. A Flexera report highlighted that multi-cloud adoption grew from 87% in 2023 to 89% in 2024, exemplifying the increasing reliance on hybrid strategies to empower this market.

Leading companies are innovating to augment data resilience and virtualization capabilities. For instance, Veeam Software launched Kasten V7.5 with advanced security features and virtualization enhancements to uphold its status as a top data resilience solutions provider. This version enhances integration with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and SUSE Rancher Prime, meeting compliance demands with features like immutability and policy management. It delivers secure, automated protection for Microsoft Azure and AWS, along with improved backup and disaster recovery orchestration.

Noteworthy collaborations include CloudCasa by Catalogic's partnership with IONOS, aiming to bolster cloud-native resilience through unified data protection and scalable Kubernetes solutions for IONOS Cloud users. Key players in this sector such as Dell Technologies, IBM, NetApp, and others are central to driving industry innovations.

North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth. The report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with insights into specific countries including the USA, Germany, China, and Japan.

Global trade dynamics, such as increased US tariffs and subsequent trade tensions, are influencing the IT sector, particularly in hardware and software components. This has led to higher production costs and disrupted supply chains, prompting companies to invest in domestic fabrication and AI-driven automation to mitigate challenges.

The comprehensive Kubernetes backup software market research report provides detailed market statistics, trends, and strategic insights necessary for stakeholders to navigate and succeed amidst these evolving conditions. This includes an analysis of deployment modes, industry applications, and the various end-user sectors relying on Kubernetes backup software solutions.

Markets Covered: By Component (Software; Services); By Deployment Mode (On-Premises; Cloud); By Organization Size (SMEs; Large Enterprises); By Application (Data Protection; Disaster Recovery; Application Migration; Others); By End-User (BFSI; Healthcare; IT and Telecommunications; Retail; Manufacturing; Government; Others).

Subsegments: Software types, including Backup and Recovery Management, Data Replication Tools, and more; Services include Managed and Professional, among others.

Companies Covered: Dell Technologies Inc., IBM, NetApp Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Nutanix Inc., Veeam Software, Cohesity Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., and more.

Countries: Includes Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more.

