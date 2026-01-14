BPD Healthcare to lead The Agency Network within MJH Life Sciences, integrating pharmaceutical expertise with healthcare delivery insight

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPD Healthcare, a leading health brand strategy and communications firm, today announced it will lead The Agency Network (TAN), MJH Life Sciences’ pharmaceutical and biotech-focused agency. The integration brings together TAN’s pharmaceutical and biotech commercialization expertise with BPD Healthcare’s experience across health systems, providers and communities, creating a more comprehensive strategic partner for healthcare and life sciences brands.

The alignment responds to a persistent challenge across healthcare systems, pharmaceutical brands, and innovators: the need for strategic clarity, verified audience access and brand-building tied to measurable impact.

For pharmaceutical and biotech brands navigating complex launch, regulatory and trust environments, that challenge is especially acute. Success increasingly depends on understanding how healthcare systems and providers evaluate and adopt innovation, beyond clinical efficacy alone.

Why this matters now

Pharmaceutical and biotech brands increasingly need partners who understand not only how to shape brand and key opinion leader engagement strategy, but how therapies are evaluated, adopted and used across healthcare systems, provider organizations and community settings.

BPD Healthcare works closely with health systems, academic medical centers, and community providers, offering insight into patient journeys and system decision-making. TAN brings deep experience supporting pharmaceutical brands through launch and commercialization. Together, they help align brand, messaging, and engagement strategies with how healthcare decisions are actually made across care delivery environments.

“As the healthcare industry continues to be challenged by fragmentation, organizations need clearer, more connected approaches to marketing and communications,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., Chairman and CEO, MJH Life Sciences. “Bringing TAN under BPD Healthcare’s leadership reflects the importance of strengthening cohesion between care delivery and therapeutic innovation, starting with how brands communicate and demonstrate value.”

Under BPD Healthcare’s leadership, TAN will continue to operate within the MJH Life Sciences ecosystem, maintaining continuity for clients while expanding access to deeper customer and provider insights across healthcare delivery that help inform brand, marketing and communications strategy.

"We are excited to welcome The Agency Network team to BPD Healthcare and build on the strong foundation and client trust they have established," said Jason Brown, CEO, BPD Healthcare. "The confidence MJH Life Sciences has placed in us to support TAN reflects the critical need in this market. By combining deeper healthcare delivery insight with pharmaceutical expertise, we can help brands communicate more clearly, earn trust and ultimately make a meaningful impact for clients and patients."

From intelligence to impact

BPD Healthcare brings decades of experience advising health systems, academic medical centers, and provider organizations on brand strategy, marketing, and communications—supported by advanced analytics, AI-enabled strategy, and a proprietary data platform. TAN brings deep expertise partnering with pharmaceutical and biotech organizations to build credibility and momentum during clinical development and through commercialization.

Together, they deliver human-centered storytelling grounded in clinical realities and informed by real-time behavioral insights from healthcare professionals across MJH Life Sciences’ trusted platforms. The result is strategy and execution that are data-informed, delivered in high-trust environments and tied to measurable outcomes.

This alignment represents a meaningful step toward better connecting therapeutic innovation with the realities of care delivery, helping brands communicate more clearly, build trust more effectively and support better decisions across the healthcare ecosystem.

About BPD Healthcare

BPD Healthcare is a strategic growth partner that delivers the future to healthcare’s leading brands. We provide fully integrated solutions — branding, marketing, communications, and business consulting — that are technology-enabled, AI-infused, and supported by our proprietary data platform. All this is done to ignite greatness in our clients and bring better health to more people. Our clients include the largest health systems, prestigious academic medical centers, care delivery enablers, multilocation provider practices, and leading healthcare innovators. For more information on BPD Healthcare, visit www.bpdhealthcare.com.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service healthcare engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education, and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events, and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

Media Contacts:

Nicole James – njames@bpdhealthcare.com

Andrew Svonavec – asvonavec@mjhlifesciences.com