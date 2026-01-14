Stephen Drum and Duncan Stevens Deliver Leadership Keynote Sessions at NAFA’s 2026 Institute & Expo

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two dynamic and inspirational business leaders, Stephen Drum and Duncan Stevens, will take center stage at NAFA’s 2026 Institute & Expo (I&E), which will take place April 13-15, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Corporate and Government fleet professionals across North America are invited to gain valuable insights designed to drive public and commercial fleet operations into the future.

Drum, a combat-tested retired Navy SEAL Master Chief with 27 years of experience leading and developing high-performance teams, and Stevens, a former Officer in the British Royal Navy and seasoned corporate thought leader, will deliver interactive keynote presentations designed to provide real-world guidance on improving and growing organizations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen Drum and Duncan Stevens as our keynote speakers for I&E 2026,” said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA. “Both professionals understand how critical solid leadership is to the health and growth of organizations in our growing industry. Together, their presentations will provide fleet professionals with the tools and knowledge to excel in a rapidly changing environment.”

Stephen Drum will open the event on Monday, April 13, with his keynote: “Life on the X - Learn How to Meet Any Challenge with Courage, Confidence, and Readiness!” Drum will translate the elite "Warrior Toughness" methodology into actionable strategies for the modern business world. By bridging the gap between special operations training and corporate leadership, Drum teaches participants how to "perform on the X" using the same performance psychology and rehearsal methods employed by SEALs and top-tier CEOs to maintain composure under extreme pressure.

Duncan Stevens will deliver his keynote titled “Leading Teams Through Change To See New Perspectives and New Possibilities” on Wednesday, April 15. In this interactive session, he will provide fleet professionals with the psychological tools they need to navigate and master organizational change. Drawing on his experience as a former military officer and a professional mentalist, Duncan will break down the behavioral science behind why people resist change and provide a roadmap for creating cultures that view disruption as an opportunity to thrive.

With more than 40 educational sessions, I&E attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of topics relevant to their fleet management needs.

View the full list of education sessions for more information.

Early bird registration for I&E 2026 ends Feb. 6, 2026. Fleet professionals who register by then will enjoy discounted rates, ensuring access to all educational sessions, the industry’s largest Exhibit Hall, and numerous networking opportunities with peers and industry leaders. Media registration is complimentary for credentialed journalists.

Prospective exhibitors are encouraged to secure their space early to ensure prime placement in the Exhibit Hall. For more information about reserving an exhibit booth, please visit NAFA’s website . Sponsorship opportunities can be secured here . This year’s current sponsors include American Honda Motor Co., Holman, Hyundai Motor America, IntelliShift, JJ Kane Auctions, KeyTrak, Legend, Merchants Fleet, Motive, Ram Professional, Samsara and Voyager Mastercard.

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA’s members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA’s members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit www.nafa.org , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .