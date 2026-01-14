Eesti Energia Corporate Restructuring Finalized

Eesti Energia AS hereby informs that following the successful takeover of Enefit Green AS in 2025, the Group has now completed a wider corporate restructuring aimed at simplifying its organizational and management structure.

As part of the restructuring, the Group’s business activities have been consolidated into three operating subsidiaries, each responsible for a defined business line.

Enefit OÜ will be responsible for renewable energy generation, retail sales and other client services. The new company is a result of the merger of Enefit Green AS and Enefit AS.

Elektrilevi OÜ will remain responsible for operating and developing the distribution grid.

Enefit Industry OÜ will be responsible for non-renewable electricity generation and liquid fuel production. A smaller subsidiary of the Group, Enefit Solutions, was merged with Enefit Industry. Enefit Solutions was responsible for maintenance services within the Group and outside the Group.

This new structure replaces the previous, more complex governance model and is designed to improve clarity of responsibilities, decision-making efficiency, and operational oversight.

In connection with the restructuring, the Group has streamlined its governance framework. Among other changes, supervisory boards at the subsidiary level have been discontinued, and management responsibilities have been centralized under a simplified management structure aligned with the Group’s strategic objectives.

The restructuring does not affect the Group’s core business activities, financial position, or commitments to clients, partners, or employees. The Company believes that the new structure will support more efficient operations and enhance long-term value creation.

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Tel: +372 5594 3838

Email: danel.freiberg@energia.ee