Registration Now Open for Yotta 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yotta 2026 , which has moved to the larger Caesars Forum venue, opens registration today for its Sept. 28-30 conference focused on AI infrastructure, power constraints and capital deployment. As AI accelerates infrastructure demand at unprecedented speed, Yotta returns with an expanded platform designed to convene the full ecosystem shaping the future of compute, power and digital infrastructure.

Yotta 2026 will bring together operators, hyperscalers, enterprise leaders, energy executives, investors, builders, policymakers and technology partners to confront the realities of AI scale, power constraints, capital deployment and infrastructure resilience. With an anticipated 6,000+ AI and digital infrastructure leaders coming, and a significantly expanded indoor and outdoor expo arena, the move to Caesars Forum reflects Yotta’s rapid growth alongside the industry it serves.

“AI is rapidly reshaping every element of digital infrastructure—from chips to racks, to networks, cooling, power, investment and community relations,” said Rebecca Sausner, CEO of Yotta. “Yotta 2026 is designed to meet this moment, bringing the entire ecosystem into one room to move beyond theory and into real-world solutions around power, compute, capital and scale.”

Advisory Board–Led Program Development

The Yotta 2026 content program is being shaped in collaboration with the newly announced Yotta Advisory Board , which includes senior leaders from across AI, cloud, energy, finance and infrastructure organizations such as OpenAI, Oracle, Schneider Electric, KKR, Xcel Energy, GEICO and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).

Guided by this cross-sector expertise, the 2026 program is being built to reflect how the industry actually operates, not in silos but as an interconnected system where decisions around power, compute, capital, design and policy are deeply intertwined.

Key Themes for Yotta 2026

The Yotta 2026 agenda will focus on the most urgent challenges and opportunities shaping the AI infrastructure era, including:

AI infrastructure and compute density

Power generation, transmission and grid interconnection

Capital formation, finance and investment risk

Design, construction and operational resilience

Policy, permitting and public-private alignment





Together, these themes provide a clear, market-driven view of how digital infrastructure must be designed, financed and operated to support AI at scale.

A Bigger Platform for a Bigger Moment

Hosted at Caesars Forum, Yotta 2026 will feature a massive indoor and outdoor expo hall, curated conference programming, immersive networking experiences and dedicated space for collaboration across the entire infrastructure value chain. From hyperscale compute and energy innovation to finance, policy and supply chain readiness, Yotta 2026 is built to support both strategic vision and practical execution.

With early registration now open, attendees are encouraged to secure their place at the industry’s most comprehensive AI infrastructure gathering. Passes start at $795, with the best rates available for early registrants.

Register now to be part of the conversations shaping the future of digital infrastructure.

About Yotta 2026

Yotta 2026 ( https://yotta-event.com/ ) will bring together senior executives from critical infrastructure providers, IT hardware and software OEMs, network and telco providers, data centers, hyperscalers, energy leaders, investors and enterprise IT organizations. Founded by George Rockett, co-founder of DatacenterDynamics, Yotta unites the digital infrastructure ecosystem to tackle the industry’s most complex and consequential challenges.

CONTACTS:

Rebecca Sausner

CEO, Yotta Events Inc.

Email: rebecca@yotta-event.com