Ammobia Raises $7.5M to Scale Low-Cost Ammonia Production Technology Critical to Energy Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ammobia , developer of breakthrough low-cost ammonia production technology, today announced a $7.5 million seed round to scale its Haber-Bosch 2.0 modular plant designs that use advanced materials science and reaction engineering to considerably reduce ammonia production capital expenditures. With the new financing, the team will build a pilot facility to derisk its reactor technology and select a customer cohort for commercial demonstrations.

Ammobia’s funding round, which includes investors such as Shell Ventures , ALIAD (Air Liquide), MOL Switch (Mitsui OSK Lines), and Chevron Technology Ventures , reflects ongoing interest in the potential for innovation in the global ammonia market. As the second most-produced chemical worldwide, ammonia feeds half the world's population through fertilizers and serves as critical feedstock for chemicals and plastics. With emerging applications in maritime shipping, power generation, and energy storage and transport, demand is expected to increase significantly by 2050.

However, standard Haber-Bosch production relies on the volatile natural gas supply and requires extreme conditions that favor centralized, capital-intensive facilities. Ammobia’s Haber-Bosch 2.0 leverages novel material science, process design, and commercially available components to improve ammonia’s affordability, transportability, and independence from fossil-fuel-exporting regions, minimizing supply shock exposure and enabling long-term energy resilience.

"The ammonia industry is at an inflection point," said Karen Baert, CEO and Co-founder of Ammobia. "If we want to lower costs and cut emissions in existing ammonia markets – while enabling ammonia’s untapped value in energy and maritime fuel – we need production technology designed for where the world is headed, not where it's been. Our approach reimagines a 100-year old process, which helps us deliver lower-cost, more resilient ammonia production regardless of energy source. Ammobia’s technology that solves for economic pressures and supply chain instability also creates a pathway to deep decarbonization – meaning we're positioned to serve both the industry's immediate needs and its long-term transformation."

Ammobia’s proprietary thermochemical synthesis technology brings a suite of advantages to fuel and power sectors, chemical manufacturing, fertilizer producers, and energy storage and transportation ecosystems:

Modularity and lower operating pressure enables plants to run efficiently on intermittent renewable power without expensive hydrogen storage, unlocking cost-effective clean ammonia for maritime fuel and power generation. Accelerated decarbonization: Almost 2% of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) come from ammonia production. By delivering low-cost production, Ammobia unlocks decarbonization pathways across four critical industries—agriculture, energy, maritime, and chemicals— with the potential to address up to 5% of global GHGs.





"Ammonia is rapidly emerging as a critical fuel and energy carrier, creating significant new market opportunities," said Tomoaki Ichida, CEO at MOL Switch, the venture capital arm of global shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines. "Traditional production has served existing markets well, but meeting this growing demand requires a diversified approach. Ammobia's novel technology enables economical ammonia production at any scale and proximity to demand – essential as these applications mature. For MOL, backing a team with the technical expertise to deliver production at half the conventional capex strengthens our ability to decarbonize shipping."

Ammobia recently added Guido Radaelli to its leadership team, where he is now Chief Engineering Officer. Radaelli brings decades of experience in process technology innovation and in the ammonia market. "After 30 years developing and commercializing ammonia technology, I've seen every incremental improvement attempted in this industry," said Radaelli. "What Ammobia has achieved isn't incremental – it's a fundamental shift that changes the economics across the value chain."

This round also added Katapult Ocean , AIR Capital , Alumni Ventures , and Motivate Fund to Ammobia’s cap table, with follow-on capital from existing investors such as Starlight Ventures , Collaborative Fund , Arosa Capital and Zero Infinity Partners . Ammobia’s investments now total $13.5 million, including dilutive and non-dilutive capital.

For more information about the seed round, or to explore partnerships with Ammobia, reach out to info@ammobia.co , or visit www.ammobia.co .

About Ammobia

Ammobia is developing low-cost, modular ammonia production technology, enabling economical production at any scale and from any energy source. The company's breakthrough reactor technology operates at 10x lower pressure and significantly lower temperature than conventional Haber-Bosch processes, reducing production costs by half while maintaining compatibility with global manufacturing standards. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in San Francisco, Ammobia serves the global ammonia industry—a $100 billion market with potential to grow to $400 billion as ammonia expands into clean fuel and energy carrier applications. The company was named a 2025 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and its co-founders were recognized in Forbes 30 Under 30 Manufacturing & Industry 2024. For more information, visit www.ammobia.co .