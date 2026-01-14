Memory and Processors for Military and Aerospace Applications Global Research Report 2025: $12.41 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Memory and Processors for Military and Aerospace Applications Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The memory and processors for military and aerospace applications market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $7.13 billion in 2025 to $7.97 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.8%. This increase is due to heightened defense spending on cutting-edge military systems, the rise of radiation-hardened technology, and the demand for high-reliability aerospace components. It is further driven by the integration of cybersecurity features in hardware and the growth in mission-critical computing for aerospace.

The coming years foresee continued growth, reaching $12.41 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.7%. Forecasted growth is attributed to the development of next-generation high-performance processors, increased demand for AI-enabled military computing systems, and the expansion of lifecycle management solutions for defense hardware. Key trends include radiation-hardened memory, high-performance defense computing, and the rise of low-power, robust processors.

Strong government investments are projected to propel the market forward. These investments aim to bolster national security and technology superiority by modernizing defense infrastructure. Notably, the US military budget significantly contributes to this trend. For example, in 2023, the US military spending reached about $820.3 billion, comprising 13.3% of the federal budget. The Department of Defense's 2024 request increased by 2.6% to $842 billion, elevating demand for advanced memory and processors.

Technological advancements are pivotal, with major players like Microchip Technology Inc. leveraging RISC-V architecture to boost processor performance and flexibility. The new PIC64 series, built on 64-bit RISC-V, exemplifies innovation in the sector, enhancing capabilities for high-performance computing across military and aerospace systems. Similarly, Micross Components Inc. acquired Infineon Technologies AG's high-reliability DC-DC converter business, aiming to deliver superior electronic components for aerospace and defense.

Leading companies driving this market include RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Intel, Northrop Grumman, Honeywell Aerospace, among others. The Asia-Pacific region leads in market size as of 2025, with other vital regions including North America and Europe.

Global trade dynamics, including fluctuations in tariffs, impact the market significantly, affecting supply chains for specialized components like DRAM and SRAM. These challenges also encourage domestic manufacturing and investment in local production, aiming to reduce import reliance and enhance security.

The market report provides a comprehensive analysis, covering market statistics, trends, opportunities, and strategic insights essential for success in this evolving field. Major categories within the market include memory and processors, encompassing DRAM, SRAM, and flash memory, serving sectors like military and aerospace. Countries engaged in this market include the US, China, Germany, Japan, and the UK.

Overall, the market's growth is fueled by technological advancements, increasing government budgets, and strategic industry initiatives, ensuring its crucial role in defense and aerospace operations.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Memory, Processor

Technology: DRAM, SRAM, Flash Memory, Others

End-User: Military, Aerospace

Subsegments:

Memory: DRAM, SRAM, Flash Memory, ROM, NVM

Processor: CPUs, GPUs, DSPs, ASICs, FPGAs

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Intel Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell Aerospace Technologies

Broadcom Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Curtiss-Wright

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Elma Electronic

