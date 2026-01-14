Infant Milk Formula Global Research Report 2026: $105+ Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infant Milk Formula Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The infant milk formula market is experiencing significant growth, with market valuation expected to leap from $62.36 billion in 2025 to $69.39 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This surge is driven by evolving maternal work patterns, increased reliance on formula feeding, early development of cow's milk-based and soy-based formulas, and expanded retail channels for infant nutrition products. Moreover, consumer confidence in regulated infant formula standards continues to grow, boosting market expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued growth, with projections indicating an increase to $105.12 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.9%. Rising demand for specialized and hydrolyzed formulas, preferences for premium and fortified nutrition, and expanding sales in emerging markets with climbing birth rates are key factors propelling this growth. The development of clean-label and sustainably sourced ingredients is also in focus, alongside the increasing role of e-commerce platforms in purchase behaviors.

The growing number of working mothers significantly contributes to market dynamics. As workplace flexibility enhances, the convenience of infant milk formula offers a valuable alternative to breastfeeding, supporting mothers managing professional and childcare responsibilities. In the UK alone, data from 2024 revealed that 44% of mothers worked full-time, while 27% worked part-time. This trend is likely to drive future market demand.

Innovation plays a central role for major industry players. Companies focus on science-based growing-up milk solutions enriched with clinically validated ingredients like HMOs and probiotics. For instance, Nestle's launch of an HMO-containing formula in China underscores its commitment to advancing infant nutrition. The formula was introduced following regulatory approval, marking a strategic expansion in the Asian market.

Strategic acquisitions also shape market trajectories, such as Bobbie's acquisition of Nature's One. This move aims to enhance Bobbie's product offerings and strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, ensuring superior organic infant nutrition. The merger highlights the ongoing consolidation in the industry to bolster product portfolios and market reach.

Key industry players include Nestle S.A., Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, among others, with Europe as the largest regional market in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region approaching 2030. The comprehensive market report covers a wide geographical landscape from Asia-Pacific to North America, offering critical insights for stakeholders.

While tariffs and trade dynamism present challenges, they simultaneously stimulate local manufacturing efforts and investment in regional dairy supply chains. This shift encourages the development of competitive domestic brands to mitigate import reliance. The report offers updated strategies to navigate the evolving international environment effectively.

The infant milk formula market research report encompasses a detailed analysis of global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, trends, and opportunities. It provides a robust perspective on the industry's current and future scenarios, equipping stakeholders with vital data for strategic decision-making.

Comprehensive Coverage Includes:

Market characteristics and segmentation, covering product offerings, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply chain insights, highlighting raw materials and supplier dynamics.

Analysis of ongoing trends such as digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovations.

Regulatory and investment landscapes, exploring frameworks, bodies, policies, and major investments.

Forecasts considering technological, geopolitical, and economic factors impacting the market.

TAM analysis exploring untapped potential versus current market size for strategic insights.

In-depth competitive landscape analysis, including a company scoring matrix and financial insights.

Scope of the Report:

Product Type (Starting Milk Formula, Follow-On Milk Formula),

Target Consumer Group (Premature Infants, Lactose Intolerant, etc.),

Application (Specialty Stores, Online Retail, etc.).

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $69.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $105.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global



