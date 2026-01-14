Marine Radio Global Analysis Report 2026: $2.95 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Radio Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The marine radio market has been experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating a rise from $2.01 billion in 2025 to $2.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. This expansion can be attributed to increased maritime activities, adoption of VHF and SSB communication systems, regulatory mandates for safety communication, advancements in GPS and DSC technologies, and growing aftermarket sales. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $2.95 billion, achieving a CAGR of 7.7% due to digital and satellite communication innovations, higher demand for portable marine radios, and growth in emerging markets.

The increasing global maritime transportation is set to propel the marine radio market further. As the most cost-effective method for large-scale freight transport, the rise in seaborne cargo movements, driven by expanding global trade, reinforces the reliance on marine radios for navigation and communication. For instance, UN Trade and Development reported a 2.4% growth in global maritime trade in 2023, highlighting the growing need for marine radios.

Innovations are key, with companies like Icom Inc. introducing the Marine VHF/LTE Hybrid Radio, which combines VHF radio with LTE connectivity, enhancing communication reliability even in remote areas. Similarly, Viasat Inc.'s acquisition of Inmarsat plc aims to lead in satellite communications, leveraging merged technologies to elevate service offerings globally.

Major companies in the marine radio sector include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Garmin Ltd, Icom Inc., and others, each contributing to a dynamic and competitive landscape. North America led the market in 2025, with significant activities in regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more.

However, the market faces challenges from global trade tariffs affecting the cost of marine radios and components, thereby impacting commercial shipping and offshore operations. Yet, these tariffs also encourage domestic production and innovation, presenting opportunities for cost-effective solutions.

The comprehensive marine radio market research report provides in-depth statistics, market sizes, trends, and forecasts to aid stakeholders in navigating industry dynamics. Covering regions such as Australia, Brazil, China, and more, the report highlights sales data encompassing marine VHF radios, GPS systems, and related services.

In summary, the marine radio market presents a promising landscape, driven by technological advancements, increasing maritime activities, and strategic corporate maneuvers. As the market adapts to global economic shifts, it remains a critical component of maritime safety and communication infrastructure.

