Tesonet Announces Strategic Investments in Lithuanian Education

Vilnius, Lithuania, January 14, — Technology group Tesonet announces a strategic investment in private education in Lithuania. The group plans to build a high-quality learning ecosystem, spanning from early childhood education to university studies. One of the key objectives of this investment is to expand access to high-quality private education for Lithuania’s most talented students, with profits generated by private educational institutions reinvested to support this goal.

According to representatives of the group, this will not be a one-off project but a long-term strategy aimed at raising the quality standards of private education and inspiring positive change across Lithuania’s broader education system.

“Markets shift and technologies evolve, but an educated society is the enduring force behind Lithuania’s future. We know this project will take years, but our future is linked to Lithuania. This is not just our home, but the base for our businesses, so we see exactly what long-term changes are needed to compete globally,” says Tomas Okmanas, co-founder of Tesonet.

Another Tesonet co-founder, Eimantas Sabaliauskas, emphasizes the initiative’s social mission: “We have a double objective. On one hand, we aim to introduce the highest possible standards and learning opportunities — ones that rival the best international schools. However, an even more critical aspect is bridging the gap between students in cities and those in the regions. Talent isn’t restricted by location. That is why we aim to provide free private education to Lithuania’s most gifted children, ensuring their future is defined by their ability and effort, not by their address or family income.”

Tesonet will be seeking long-term partners for the strategic investment and its implementation. Representatives of the group do not rule out potential steps, including the acquisition of top private educational institutions across Lithuania as well as the establishment of new schools. The final form of these decisions will depend on the shared vision and synergy with future partners and private educational institutions.

This is not the group’s first step in the field of education. Tesonet has previously invested in Turing College, an educational technology startup; Bit&Byte, a creative technology academy; and Vedlius, a computer science education program for grades 1-10. The group has also contributed to the founding of the Švietimas#1 initiative, and in early autumn of last year, launched the Tesonet Fund initiative – Generation AI, which introduces and provides artificial intelligence tools to Lithuanian schools. The new strategic investment marks a transition from individual initiatives to the systematic development of a private education ecosystem.

