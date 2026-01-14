Cedarville University Alum's Unlikely Path to a Senior Executive Role at the U.S. Secret Service

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One moment, Jeff Rinehart was on the ground in Israel at the onset of the Gaza-Israel conflict. Another, he was bottle-feeding a baby tiger with Columbus Zoo celebrity Jack Hanna. Both moments are part of a winding path that led him to one of the most globally critical roles in U.S. security — a position held in the Secret Service by two senior leaders located in foreign countries.

As the senior Secret Service member directing U.S. protective and investigative operations across 63 countries in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Rinehart navigates high-pressure decisions that demand cultural awareness, diplomacy, and strategic communication. But his journey to the top of international security began far from Washington — and far from predictable.

Today, as a Senior Executive Service member and Special Agent in Charge of the Secret Service’s Rome, Italy, field office, Rinehart is responsible for managing operations that span more than 60 countries. When pressure mounts, he said, composure is key.

“Losing your cool can set back foreign relationships,” said Rinehart.

A significant aspect of his role is developing and maintaining international partnerships — with foreign officials, deployed Secret Service personnel and the families of those team members. Through it all, Rinehart said he strives to model servant leadership.

“I know it’s not about me. I believe God has placed me in this position to serve others, not myself or my career,” he said.

Rinehart, who graduated from Delaware Christian High School in Delaware, Ohio before earning a degree in marketing from Cedarville University in 1993, was preparing for a career in corporate America. When business opportunities fell through, he landed a job as a professional firefighter and paramedic for the Worthington, Ohio, Fire Department, drawing on experience he gained as a student EMT.

“I didn’t know it at the time, but my time as an emergency responder was preparing me for the idea of federal public service,” said Rinehart.

While in Worthington, Rinehart worked as an on-call paramedic during former President Bill Clinton’s visit to the capital city. It was during that presidential detail that Rinehart got his first glimpse of the Secret Service on duty.

“I talked with some of the agents, and it felt like the job could be for me,” said Rinehart.

Although he was initially rejected for a role because of his lack of law enforcement experience, Rinehart was eventually hired by the Secret Service in 1998. He began in criminal investigation and has held a range of roles since, including serving in the Presidential Protective Division for President George W. Bush.

“Working as a special agent for President Bush at the White House meant getting to see history written right in front of me,” said Rinehart. In his role, Rinehart found a purpose that few other jobs could match. From crossing oceans aboard Air Force One to visiting the White House with his family, Rinehart knew his role was worth it. “What surprised me most about the role was the president’s personal consideration for those who served him,” said Rinehart. “Around the holidays, he always delayed his travel so all the agents could be home with their families on Christmas day. In a career so defined by duty and sacrifice, that gesture has stood out to me for years.”

During his time in criminal investigation, Rinehart’s education in business also proved helpful during investigations. When reviewing cases, he found that he could easily read bank records and detect fraudulent transactions, allowing him to identify and capture criminals more effectively.

“My Cedarville education taught me to pay attention to the details,” Rinehart said. “That’s laid the foundation for the work that I do.”

Looking ahead, Rinehart hopes more students consider the growing global need for public service professionals — including those willing to pursue roles within the Secret Service. He encourages students to think globally, recognizing that security, diplomacy, and crisis response are increasingly interconnected across borders.

Just as his own path took him from marketing to firefighting and then to global security, Rinehart believes the next generation of public servants could come from anywhere — and go everywhere.

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across the arts, sciences and professional fields. With 7,265 students, it is among Ohio's largest private universities and is ranked among the nation's top five evangelical Christian universities in the Wall Street Journal's 2026 Best Colleges in the United States. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academic and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

Written by Cara Ramer



Attachments