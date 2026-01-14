Primech AI's Hytron Featured in Havas Media Network's CES 2026 Super Stream, Reaching Global Enterprise Audience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: PMEC), a global leader in AI-powered hygienic robotics, today announced that HYTRON, its flagship autonomous restroom cleaning robot developed by Primech AI, was featured in a dedicated CES floor tour segment on Havas Super Stream Day 2 at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

The feature, produced by Havas Media Network, positioned Hytron before an enterprise-focused audience of brand leaders, facility operators, and commercial decision-makers evaluating next-generation automation technologies. Havas Super Stream serves as a curated platform highlighting technologies with clear real-world applicability and commercial relevance across global markets.

Hytron was one of only four technologies selected for CES floor tour features on Day 2 of Havas Super Stream, alongside innovations focused on sustainability, accessibility, and wellbeing. The inclusion reflects growing interest in autonomous robotics as mission-critical infrastructure for large-scale commercial environments.

“Being featured on Havas Super Stream reflects the increasing visibility of Hytron among enterprise stakeholders as we expand our U.S. commercial footprint,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. “Platforms that reach global brand leaders, property managers, and facility decision-makers are essential to accelerating adoption. This exposure, together with our TechRadar Pro CES Picks Award and strong engagement at CES, reinforces the commercial momentum we are building in the United States.”

Hytron is the world’s first fully autonomous restroom cleaning robot designed to deliver consistent, measurable sanitation across toilets, urinals, sinks, mirrors, and floors in high-traffic commercial environments. Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin AI platform and independently verified to achieve greater than 99% bacterial reduction, Hytron addresses one of the most labor-intensive and operationally inconsistent areas of facilities management.

The Havas Super Stream feature adds to a series of CES 2026 milestones for Primech AI, including recognition through the TechRadar Pro CES Picks Award, live demonstrations at Booth 8935 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and engagement with enterprise facility operators, property managers, and potential distribution partners across North America.

The Havas Super Stream CES 2026 content, including the Hytron floor tour segment, is available on demand at havassuperstream.com.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eef2636-abc0-4d2f-8ea2-118920a6ef9e