Food Lion Feeds Donates 805,000 Meals During Collegiate Football Season

Thirty-four collegiate football teams participated in the annual Sack to Give Back program, topping last season’s donation totals

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is donating the equivalent of more than 805,000 meals* to campus food pantries and local Feeding America partner food banks through its annual Sack to Give Back program. This surpasses the previous season’s total of 793,000 meals, strengthening access to nutritious and reliable food for college students. Food Lion Feeds is Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, founded in 2014 to help address food insecurity across the omnichannel retailer’s 10-state footprint.

During the 2025 collegiate football season, Food Lion Feeds provided the equivalent of 1,000 meals for every quarterback sack recorded by the 34 participating teams, up to 30,000 meals per school. The donations nourish campus food pantries or, where on-campus pantries are not available, nearby Feeding America partner food banks serving college communities.

“At Food Lion, we know hunger doesn’t follow a schedule,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “As students return to campus for a new semester, we want them to be able to focus on their education instead of where their next meal will come from. We are grateful our Sack to Give Back program strengthens campus food pantries and helps students thrive.”

Since launching in 2019, the Sack to Give Back program has helped provide the equivalent of more than 4.6 million meals to students and families in need. Food Lion Feeds also partners with universities through its Score to Give More campaign, which provides the equivalent of 100 meals for every free throw made, up to 30,000 meals per participating team at each school.

The Sack to Give Back participating schools and season totals include:

SchoolSchool LocationFood Bank/PantryFootball Sacks/Meals Donated
Appalachian State UniversityBoone, N.C.Mountaineer Food Hub28 sacks/28,000 meals provided
Bluefield State UniversityBluefield, W.Va.SGA Food Pantry10 sacks/10,000 meals provided
Bowie State UniversityBowie, Md.Nutrition Lounge17 sacks/17,000 meals provided
Catawba CollegeSalisbury, N.C.Laura's Place Food Pantry19 sacks/19,000 meals
East Carolina UniversityGreenville, N.C.ECU Williams-Ross Purple Pantry30 sacks/30,000 meals provided
Elizabeth City State UniversityElizabeth City, N.C.Vikings Care School Pantry17 sacks/17,000 meals provided
Elon UniversityElon, N.C.Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC30 sacks/30,000 meals provided
Fayetteville State UniversityFayetteville, N.C.FSU Food Resource Pantry30 sacks/30,000 meals provided
Gardner-Webb UniversityBoiling Springs, N.C.Second Harvest of Metrolina30 sacks/30,000 meals provided
Georgia Southern UniversityStatesboro, Ga.America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia12 sacks/12,000 meals provided
Hampton UniversityHampton, Va.Hampton U Pirate Pantry18 sacks/18,000 meals provided
James Madison UniversityHarrisonburg, Va.Blue Ridge Area Food Bank28 sacks/28,000 meals provided
Johnson C Smith UniversityCharlotte, N.C.Golden Bulls General Market29 sacks/29,000 meals provided
Liberty UniversityLynchburg, Va.Blue Ridge Area Food Bank16 sacks/16,000 meals provided
Lincoln UniversityLincoln University, Pa.Lion Pantry15 sacks/15,000 meals provided
Livingstone CollegeSalisbury, N.C.Blue Bear Food Pantry30 sacks/30.000 meals provided
North Carolina A&T UniversityGreensboro, N.C.Aggie Source Food Pantry22 sacks/22,000 meals provided
North Carolina State UniversityRaleigh, N.C.NCSU "Feed the Pack" Pantry18 sacks/18,000 meals provided
Old Dominion UniversityNorfolk, Va.SEVA30 sacks/30,000 meals provided
Shaw UniversityRaleigh, N.C.The BEAR Essentials Pantry12 sacks/12,000 meals provided
South Carolina State UniversityOrangeburg, S.C.Bulldog Express Pantry30 sacks/30,000 meals provided
Tennessee Tech UniversityCookeville, Tenn.Tennessee Tech Food Pantry30 sacks/30,000 meals provided
Towson UniversityTowson, Md.Maryland Food Bank20 sacks/20,000 meals provided
University of MarylandCollege Park, Md.Capital Area Food Bank27 sacks/27,000 meals provided
University of DelawareNewark, Del.Food Bank of Delaware24 sacks/24,000 meals provided
University of North Carolina at Chapel HillChapel Hill, N.C.UNC Carolina Cupboard Pantry30 sacks/30,000 meals provided
University of North Carolina at PembrokePembroke, N.C.The CARE Resource Center19 sacks/19,000 meals provided
University of VirginiaCharlottesville, Va.Blue Ridge Area Food Bank30 sacks/30,000 meals provided + 2,000 additional meals**
Virginia State UniversityPetersburg, Va.Troy Store Food Pantry16 sacks/16 meals provided
Virginia Tech UniversityBlacksburg, Va.Feeding Southwest Virginia19 sacks/19,000 meals provided
Virginia Union UniversityRichmond, Va.FeedMore30 sacks/30,000 meals provided
Wake Forest UniversityWinston-Salem, N.C.Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC25 sacks/25,000 meals provided
William & Mary CollegeWilliamsburg, Va.Virginia Peninsula22 sacks/22,000 meals provided
Winston-Salem State UniversityWinston-Salem, N.C.Rams Helping Hands Food Pantry20 sacks/20,000 meals provided
    

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families and has committed to donating 3 billion meals*** by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide the equivalent of 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

**Food Lion Feeds provides up to 2,000 meals for every quarterback sack made in participating championship games.

***Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

Sack to Give Back

