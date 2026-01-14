US Durable Medical Equipment Market Driving a US$ 137.9 Billion Future by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the U.S. durable medical equipment market was valued at US$ 80.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 137.9 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Demand in the U.S. durable medical equipment (DME) market is deeply influenced by both clinical necessities and demographic trends, creating a robust foundation for sustained growth. The nation’s healthcare infrastructure supports a massive and concentrated customer base, spanning a wide range of care settings and patient needs. This dual influence of institutional demand and broad patient populations shapes the dynamics of the market and guides product development and distribution strategies.

A significant portion of DME demand originates from institutional settings such as skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs). As of 2025, there are 15,170 Medicare-certified skilled nursing facilities and 1,209 inpatient rehabilitation facilities operating in the United States. Collectively, these institutions provide millions of beds that require durable medical equipment to support patient care. The equipment needs in these facilities are diverse and intensive, ranging from hospital beds and patient lifts to specialized therapeutic and monitoring devices.

AI Integration Sparks New Service-Based Revenue in the U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the U.S. durable medical equipment (DME) market by creating innovative service-based revenue streams. As of early 2025, over 7,500 connected, AI-enabled complex rehab power wheelchairs are in operation across the country. These advanced wheelchairs continuously transmit real-time performance data, enabling proactive management and maintenance that significantly reduces costly unplanned repairs.

One of the most impactful benefits of AI integration in DME is the ability to leverage real-time data for predictive maintenance. Studies conducted in 2024 demonstrated that predictive maintenance algorithms could reduce annual service events by 140 incidents for a fleet of 500 wheelchairs. This reduction translates into substantial cost savings for both providers and users by minimizing downtime and avoiding emergency repairs.

The promising potential of AI applications in remote device management has attracted significant venture capital investment. In 2024 alone, startups specializing in AI-based remote monitoring and management solutions secured over $85 million in funding. This influx of capital supports the development and deployment of innovative platforms that enable continuous device oversight, personalized maintenance schedules, and enhanced patient support services.

Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices Cement Dominance in the Market

Monitoring and therapeutic devices hold an overwhelming 92% share of the U.S. durable medical equipment market, underscoring their critical role in addressing the nation's escalating chronic disease burden. This dominant market position reflects the widespread and growing need for medical equipment that supports the long-term management of chronic health conditions. As healthcare continues to shift toward outpatient and home-based care, these devices have become indispensable tools for patients managing their health daily.

The United States faces a significant chronic disease challenge, with approximately 194 million American adults living with at least one chronic condition. This vast patient population drives intense demand for monitoring and therapeutic equipment that enables effective disease management. For example, blood glucose meters are essential for the 31.9 million adults diagnosed with diabetes, allowing them to monitor their blood sugar levels in real time. Similarly, oxygen concentrators provide vital respiratory support for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory illnesses.

The demand for monitoring and therapeutic devices is further fueled by demographic trends, particularly the aging U.S. population. By 2040, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is expected to exceed 80 million. This cohort is more vulnerable to chronic diseases and age-related health complications, thereby increasing the need for durable medical equipment that supports ongoing care and quality of life.

Hospitals as the Largest End-User Segment in the U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market

Hospitals hold the position as the largest end-user segment within the U.S. durable medical equipment (DME) market, commanding a substantial 29% share of the overall market. This dominant role stems from several key factors that underline hospitals’ critical function in healthcare delivery. As primary care centers for patients with diverse and often complex medical needs, hospitals require a broad and sophisticated array of medical equipment to provide effective treatment and support.

One of the main drivers behind hospitals’ significant DME consumption is the consistently high patient inflow they manage. Hospitals serve as the initial point of care for a wide spectrum of medical conditions, ranging from routine treatments to severe acute events and chronic disease exacerbations. This diversity necessitates access to an extensive inventory of durable medical equipment designed to meet varying patient needs. From emergency interventions to ongoing care management, hospitals must be prepared with the appropriate tools to handle any clinical scenario efficiently.

Beyond acute treatment, hospitals also play a pivotal role in initiating long-term care plans, many of which involve durable medical equipment used after patient discharge. Care coordination often includes prescribing equipment such as wheelchairs, hospital beds, or infusion pumps to facilitate recovery and improve quality of life at home or in outpatient settings. This continuity of care further drives hospitals’ demand for DME as they bridge inpatient treatment and community-based rehabilitation or chronic care management.

Rapid Migration of Surgical Procedures: Building a New Demand Profile

The healthcare landscape in the United States is undergoing a significant transformation as surgical procedures rapidly shift from traditional hospital settings to outpatient facilities. This migration is reshaping the demand within the durable medical equipment (DME) market, reflecting the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers alike. The rise of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) is a central component of this shift, offering more accessible and cost-effective care options that cater to the growing preference for outpatient surgeries.

As of 2025, there are over 6,250 Medicare-certified ASCs operating across the country, representing a steady growth trend over recent years. These centers specialize in performing a wide range of surgical procedures, with orthopedic surgeries being particularly prominent. In 2024 alone, ASCs conducted more than 2.5 million orthopedic procedures, a volume that directly drives demand for durable medical equipment tailored to post-operative recovery at home. This surge in outpatient surgeries is prompting an increased need for mobility aids, braces, and other recovery-related devices that support patients’ rehabilitation outside hospital environments.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) plays a pivotal role in accelerating the outpatient surgery trend by expanding the scope of procedures eligible for reimbursement in ASCs. In 2024, CMS added 267 new surgical codes to the list covered for ambulatory settings, enabling a broader range of treatments to transition from inpatient hospitals to outpatient centers. This regulatory endorsement not only validates the safety and efficacy of outpatient surgeries but also encourages healthcare providers to adopt ASC-based care models more widely, further stimulating demand for related medical equipment.

Market Segmentation Overview

By Product

Personal Mobility Devices

Wheelchairs



Scooters



Walker and Rollators



Canes and Crutches



Door Openers



Others



Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

Commodes and Toilets



Mattress & Bedding Devices



Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices (92%)

Blood Sugar Monitors



Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)



Infusion Pumps Market



Nebulizers



Oxygen Equipment



Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)



Suction Pumps



Traction Equipment



Others



Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Home Healthcare

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Others

