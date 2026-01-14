Nurse Call Systems Market to Surpass USD 4 Bn by 2031 as Hospitals Prioritize Patient Safety and Care Communication: Mordor Intelligence 2026 Report

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the nurse call systems market size is projected to grow from USD 2.45 billion in 2025 to USD 2.69 billion in 2026 and is forecasted to surpass USD 4.32 billion by 2031, growing at a 9.88% CAGR over 2026-2031. Market growth is supported by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising emphasis on patient safety, and growing adoption of smart hospital technologies. The market is evolving as healthcare providers seek reliable communication platforms that enhance care coordination, reduce response delays, and improve overall patient experience across acute and post-acute care settings.

Nurse call systems play a vital role in enabling real-time communication between patients and caregivers. These systems help prioritize patient requests, support clinical decision-making, and improve operational efficiency within healthcare facilities. Demand is strengthening as hospitals and care centers manage higher patient volumes, staffing challenges, and stricter quality-of-care standards. The transition from traditional wired systems to wireless and integrated platforms is further shaping the nurse call systems market forecast.

Nurse Call Systems Market Trends and Insights

Growing Integration with Hospital Information Systems

Modern nurse call systems are increasingly being integrated with electronic health records, mobile devices, and hospital communication platforms. This integration allows caregivers to receive alerts directly on handheld devices, track response times, and improve workflow efficiency. Such capabilities are supporting broader adoption in technologically advanced healthcare facilities.

Rising Demand from Long-Term Care and Assisted Living Facilities

Beyond hospitals, long-term care centers and assisted living facilities are emerging as important end users of nurse call systems. Aging populations and increasing focus on patient monitoring and safety are driving demand for reliable communication systems that support continuous care and rapid assistance.

Nurse Call Systems Market Share by Region

North America holds a leading position in the nurse call systems market share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of healthcare IT solutions, and a strong focus on patient safety regulations. Hospitals across the region continue to invest in upgrading legacy nurse call systems with digital and wireless platforms.

Europe represents a significant market, driven by the modernization of healthcare facilities and increasing emphasis on improving patient care standards. Adoption of integrated nurse call solutions is growing across hospitals and long-term care settings in several European countries.

Nurse Call Systems Industry Segmentation Insights

By Product

Nurse Call Buttons

Intercom Nurse Call Systems

Basic Audio/Visual Systems

IP-Based Nurse Call Systems

Mobile & Cloud-Enabled Nurse Call Platforms

By Modality

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Workflow & Staff Optimization

Fall Detection & Prevention

Wanderer Control & Dementia Care

By End User

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Long-Term Care Facilities

Nursing Homes

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/nurse-call-systems-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Competition Outlook

The nurse call systems industry is moderately competitive, with established healthcare communication solution providers and specialized technology companies operating globally. Market participants are focusing on system integration, wireless technologies, and user-friendly interfaces to strengthen adoption across diverse healthcare environments. Strategic partnerships with hospitals and care providers continue to shape the competitive landscape.

Major companies include:

Honeywell International Inc.

Ascom

Baxter International

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

Ascom Holding AG, Baxter International, Cisco Systems Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., and Veradigm Inc. are the major companies operating in this market.

