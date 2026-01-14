Affidea acquires a majority stake in LabPoint from Lindenhofgruppe, strengthening its diagnostics and laboratory medicine capabilities

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affidea Group, Europe’s leading provider of advanced diagnostics, community-based polyclinics and specialised healthcare services including oncology, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in LabPoint S.A. from Lindenhofgruppe. LabPoint S.A. is a medical diagnostics laboratory and a recognised player in laboratory medicine, genetics, which, together with Affidea’s capability, will also have integrated pathology and cytology in Switzerland.

Founded in 2022 by Lindenhofgruppe, LabPoint has recorded remarkable growth and has successfully established a strong and sustainable position in the market. Labpoint operates across five locations in Avenches, Bern, Ticino, Vaud and Basel, as well as several blood collection points in the cantons of Bern, Fribourg, Ticino, Vaud, Zurich, Jura and Basel. These new locations complement Affidea’s existing network of 33 imaging and specialist centres across the country, bringing the total workforce to 870 employees.

This strategic transaction marks a key milestone in the development of Affidea Switzerland, which continues to pursue its ambition of offering integrated precision medicine in the patient journey combining imaging, comprehensive laboratory analysis and advanced medical expertise within its Centres of Excellence.

With Lindenhofgruppe, Affidea Switzerland has found a strong strategic partner. Lindenhofgruppe will remain a minority shareholder in LabPoint, while retaining its role as a key medical partner. This structure enables the hospital group to continue its responsibility towards LabPoint’s employees and to contribute meaningfully to the company’s development alongside a new reference shareholder, in order to sustainably strengthen its position and role in laboratory diagnostics.

LabPoint Training Academy

The LabPoint Training Academy holds a strategic position in the laboratory market and affirms its role as an educational player by offering approximately 20 medical courses per year, recognised by professional associations, particularly in the fields of gynaecology and obstetrics. It contributes to strengthening healthcare professionals’ skills and promoting best practices in patient care.

A comprehensive offering for integrated diagnostics

By bringing together imaging, laboratory testing, pathology and genetics within the same network, Affidea will be able to offer an integrated care model that facilitates comprehensive precision diagnostics and follow-up pathways, strengthening a holistic, fast and patient-centred approach to personalised care. Thanks to LabPoint’s advanced capabilities in molecular biology and genetics, Affidea further strengthens its position in high-precision diagnostics.

These additional competencies further reinforce Affidea’s oncology care pathways by integrating genetics alongside imaging and personalised treatments.

Marc-André Christinat, CEO of Affidea Switzerland, commented: “The acquisition of LabPoint is a major milestone for Affidea Switzerland. It enables us to offer a comprehensive, integrated and proximity-based service for the benefit of both patients and healthcare professionals. We are confident that this synergy will allow us to expand our market presence and open the way to new innovations in diagnostics.”

Dr Charles Niehaus, Executive Director of Affidea Group, added: “The integration of LabPoint reinforces one of Affidea’s core beliefs: precise diagnosis, built on the convergence of imaging, pathology and genetics are the foundation of modern, personalised medicine. This complementarity opens new opportunities to refine our clinical pathways, and provide physicians with a stronger decision-making foundation, ultimately benefiting the millions of patients we serve across Europe.”

Andreas Schäfer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lindenhofgruppe and LabPoint, added: “The Lindenhof Group is very pleased to have found in Affidea a strong partner for LabPoint, who shares our values and objectives in integrated care, particularly in diagnostics.”

Gianfranco Cosentino, CEO & Chief Marketing Officer LabPoint, explained: “The partnership with Affidea represents a major step forward in advancing integrated medicine and care, where laboratory medicine plays a central role in diagnosis, therapy and patient follow-up. Patients, as well as our referring physicians, will benefit from a comprehensive range of diagnostic solutions within a highly competent network.”

Key figures

Affidea Switzerland: 33 centres, nearly 700 employees, more than 265,000 patients per year.

33 centres, nearly 700 employees, more than 265,000 patients per year. LabPoint: 5 medical laboratories, 4 emergency laboratories, various sample collection and rapid testing points, nearly 170 highly qualified professionals, including 67 employees specialised in microbiology, molecular biology, human genetics and pathology.

Affidea was advised on this transaction by Chabrier and KPMG. Lindenhofgruppe was advised by Oaklins (M&A).

About LabPoint S.A.

LabPoint is a laboratory group in Switzerland, ensuring close proximity to its clients, rapid diagnostics, effective medical advice and excellent accessibility. LabPoint’s five medical sites are located in Avenches, Bern, Basel, Zurich and Lugano. In addition, LabPoint operates lab collection points for patients and clients in the cantons of Bern, Basel, Fribourg, Jura, Ticino, Vaud and Zurich, enabling easy sample collection and rapid testing. LabPoint employs approximately 170 highly qualified professionals from various disciplines, spread across multiple sites throughout Switzerland. Through the LabPoint Continuing Education Academy, the company has its own dedicated training structure, offering around 20 recognised and accredited courses each year.

About Affidea Switzerland ( www.affidea.ch )

A major national healthcare provider, Affidea Switzerland offers a wide range of integrated and multidisciplinary outpatient services, including diagnostic imaging, histological analysis, breast and prostate medicine, consultations, surgical and non-surgical treatments, gastroenterology and the management of multi-specialty medical centres bringing together experts in orthopaedics, neurology and other disciplines. Affidea’s strong national network enables the organisation to provide patients with a fully integrated oncology care pathway, covering prevention, early detection, genetic testing, diagnosis, personalised treatment and post-treatment support.

About Lindenhofgruppe

The Lindenhof Group is among the leading private hospitals listed on the cantonal hospital register in Switzerland. Across its three sites - Engeried, Lindenhof and Sonnenhof - more than 172,000 patients are treated annually, including approximately 30,000 inpatients. In addition to comprehensive interdisciplinary basic care, the hospital group offers a wide range of specialised and highly specialised medical services. Key areas of expertise include orthopaedics, visceral surgery, women’s health, urology, oncology, internal medicine, neurosurgery, cardiology, angiology, vascular surgery, ENT, radiology, radiotherapy and emergency medicine. The group employs approximately 2,600 staff.

About Affidea Group ( www.affidea.com )

Affidea is a leading pan-European provider of specialised healthcare services, including cancer care, polyclinics and advanced diagnostic imaging. Founded in 1991, the company now operates over 410 centres in 15 countries, serving more than 14 million patient visits per year. With its strong track record in patient safety, Affidea is the most-awarded diagnostic imaging provider in Europe by the European Society of Radiology (ESR), with more than 90% of its centres featured on the ESR EuroSafe Wall of Stars. Affidea is majority-owned by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), a leading investment holding company focused on long-term value creation with stable, family-backed shareholding.

