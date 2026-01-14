Carrier Rocket Global Research Report 2026: $21.99 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carrier Rocket Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The carrier rocket market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, with projections indicating continued robust growth. From a valuation of $13.69 billion in 2025, the market is expected to increase to $15.06 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 10%. This upward trajectory can be credited to advancements in multi-stage rocket technologies, enhanced government-funded space initiatives, and the rising demand for commercial satellite launches. Additionally, the globalization of launch service providers and infrastructures has played a key role.

Looking ahead, the market size is anticipated to reach $21.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9%. This forecasted growth is driven by the escalating demand for super heavy-lift rockets, the proliferation of commercial satellite constellations, and advancements in cost-effective reusable launch vehicle technologies. The private sector's expanded investment in orbit and interplanetary launches, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics for improved mission success, further propels market growth. Key trends include the development of reusable launch vehicles, increased small satellite launches, and advancements in propulsion systems.

The increasing number of space expeditions fuels the carrier rocket market's growth. These expeditions often involve the deployment of spacecraft to explore potential off-Earth resources and habitats. Carrier rockets are indispensable in these missions, propelling payloads into precise trajectories. For instance, the Space Foundation reported a 23% increase in satellite launches in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Innovation within the carrier rocket market is critical, particularly in solid-propellant rocket development, to elevate payload capacities and reduce costs. Galactic Energy from China exemplified this with the successful launch of the CERES-1 Remote 16 rocket, placing five satellites into orbit in January 2025, marking the 16th mission of its kind.

Joint ventures like the one between NewSpace India Limited and Arianespace showcase strategic alignments to meet the rising global demand for satellite launches, leveraging ISRO's LVM3 and Arianespace's Ariane 6 technologies.

Leading companies in this sector include Boeing, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, and Blue Origin, among others. Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. However, the market faces challenges from global trade dynamics affecting costs and supply chains.

The comprehensive carrier rocket market report offers detailed insights into market trends, opportunities, regional shares, and competitive landscapes. It includes analyses of advancements in orbital, suborbital, and super heavy-lift rockets. Key regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, alongside major countries such as the USA, China, and India.

The report reflects factory gate values and encompasses related services. Revenues derive from the sale of goods/services within specified geographies but exclude resales in the supply chain. The insights provided are crucial for stakeholders within the global carrier rocket industry, aiming to navigate and capitalize on evolving market dynamics effectively.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Type: Solid Rocket Boosters; Liquid Rocket Engines; Hybrid Rockets; Cryogenic Rockets

Launch Frequency: Dedicated Launches; Rideshare Missions; Regularly Scheduled Launches

Range: LEO; MEO; GEO; Other Ranges

Launch Purpose: Satellite Deployment; Interplanetary Missions; Space Station Resupply; Scientific Research

Industry Vertical: Government Space Agencies; Private Aerospace Companies; Educational and Research Institutions; International Space Organizations; Defense Agencies; Commercial Enterprises

Subsegments:

Solid Rocket Boosters: Booster Staging; Suborbital Boosters

Liquid Rocket Engines: Bipropellant Engines; Monopropellant Engines; Cryogenic Liquid Engines; Hypergolic Engines

Hybrid Rockets: Liquid Oxidizer Hybrid Rockets; Solid Fuel Hybrid Rockets

Cryogenic Rockets: LH2 and LOX Rockets; CH4 and LOX Rockets

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global



