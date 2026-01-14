GGBET UA is the new title partner of the Basketball Federation of Ukraine





KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GGBET UA and the Basketball Federation of Ukraine (FBU) have signed a title sponsorship agreement. The partners will work together to ensure that Ukrainian basketball garners more attention from viewers and the media and that fans have access to even more exciting content.

Basketball remains one of Ukrainian fans’ favorite sports. Through this partnership, GGBET UA and the FBU plan to launch a series of creative initiatives via digital channels, as well as special projects and interactive activities that will help fans get to know the teams and players even better.

“For us, this partnership is about systematically supporting Ukrainian sports and expanding our audience. It’s important for us to work with different categories of fans, and basketball is perfect for this purpose. It’s an exciting, fast-paced, and extremely dynamic sport that requires cutting-edge promotional communication. It’s important that we make comprehensive efforts in this direction, ranging from integrated activities with the tournament to partnerships with national teams. We want to create content with the FBU that excites fans, gets media attention, and works to popularize basketball,” said Sergii Mishchenko, CEO of GGBET UA.

The FBU adds that its partnership with GGBET UA will help expand communication, share more about basketball, and keep the focus on the teams’ needs.

“Our objective is to develop basketball in Ukraine and make sure it remains visible to fans, media, and partners. In the context of the war, supporting sports and teams becomes even more important. The kick-off of GGBET UA’s title partnership is an opportunity for us to launch powerful joint projects that will bring even more attention and energy to Ukrainian basketball,” said Mykhailo Brodsky, President of the Basketball Federation of Ukraine.

GGBET UA significantly expanded its footprint in Ukrainian sports throughout 2025. This expansion was headlined by a three-year partnership with FC Dynamo Kyiv, alongside sponsorship of FC Polissya Zhytomyr. Beyond the pitch, the brand served as the official partner for the high-profile Usyk vs. Dubois II boxing match, cementing its role in promoting major sporting events on a worldwide scale. Following this extensive growth in football and boxing, basketball has now become the next strategic phase in the bookmaker's sports expansion.

