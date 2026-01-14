Orbital Repair Services Global Research Report 2026: $4.39 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orbital Repair Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The orbital repair services market has witnessed significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.81 billion in 2025 to $2.16 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 19.3%. This expansion is driven by aging satellites, increased demand for orbital services, and technological advancements in robotic servicing. The market is poised to reach $4.39 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 19.4%. Key growth drivers include a rise in on-orbit refueling, autonomous repair vehicles, and commercial debris removal initiatives aimed at extending satellite lifespans and enhancing spatial sustainability.

Satellite proliferation is a major factor spurring demand in the orbital repair sector. The NSpOC reported over 9,000 active satellites by April 2024, with expectations for this figure to exceed 60,000 by 2030. This surge is primarily fueled by the need for Earth observation applications that demand high-resolution imaging, underlining the importance of orbital repair services for life extension and maintenance.

Industry leaders are innovating in in-orbit refueling technologies to prolong satellite operational lifespans. PIAP Space's 2024 launch of the INORT project exemplifies advancements in modular refueling systems adaptable across various satellite designs. This technology offers sustainable solutions by minimizing replacement costs, supporting extended space infrastructure usability.

Significant acquisitions, such as Katalyst Space Technologies' 2025 purchase of Atomos Space, are advancing the development of in-space servicing and orbital transfer vehicles. Atomos Space's Quark, a reusable orbital transport vehicle, is central to this strategy, highlighting the industry's focus on expanding in-orbit capabilities.

Prominent firms in the market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and several others spearheading advancements in orbital repair technologies. The market landscape is marked by geographical shifts, with North America leading in 2025 and Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region by 2030.

However, global trade dynamics and tariffs impact the market's cost structure, particularly in regions reliant on cross-border supply chains. These financial pressures are being mitigated by local manufacturing efforts, regional sourcing, and joint-venture initiatives fostering innovation in cost-effective servicing technologies.

This market research offers comprehensive insights into the orbital repair services industry, covering market size, trends, regional shares, and competitive dynamics. It provides an analytical view of the industry's present and future, helping stakeholders navigate a rapidly evolving landscape.

