SKYX Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment from Philotimo Fund, LP, Investor in Growing Small-Cap Companies, at $2.00 Per Share in Straight Common with No Warrants

Investment Brings a Total of $14 Million to SKYX in Recent Funding Over the Past 3 Months from Strategic Investors and Long-Term Shareholders as SKYX continues its Market Penetration and Path to Cash Flow Positive

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 100 issued and pending patents globally and 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe, advanced and smart as the new standard, today announced that it has closed a $4 million equity investment from a new institutional fund Philotimo Fund, LP, that invests in growing small-cap companies.

The investment was completed at $2.00 per share in straight common stock with no warrants, representing the purchase of 2,000,000 shares of common stock. The fund is a new investor in SKYX and joins the Company’s growing base of long-term and strategic shareholders.

With this new investment, SKYX has now raised approximately $14 million in recent funding over the past 3 months from its strategic investors and long-term shareholders, further strengthening the Company’s balance sheet and supporting its path to cash flow positive while accelerating growth across commercial, retail, and smart home platform initiatives.

The new investor is a growth-focused fund known for building long-term positions in companies with differentiated growth platforms, scalable business models, and large addressable markets.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said; “We believe this investment further validates our strategy, execution, and momentum. With expanding retail distribution, increasing commercial deployments, and the continued build-out of our AI ecosystem, we are well positioned for our next phase of growth in 2026 and beyond, as we continue to build what we believe is the future standard for smart, safe, and advanced homes and buildings.”

Leonard Sokolow, CEO of SKYX Platforms, added; “We are pleased to welcome a new long-term strategic investor to SKYX. This investment reflects increasing institutional recognition of our platform vision, technology leadership, and the significant global opportunity ahead of us.”

To view SKYX's Technologies demo video Click Here.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) is a technology platform company focused on making homes and buildings safe, advanced, and smart as the new standard. As electricity is present in every home and building, SKYX is developing disruptive plug & play technologies designed to modernize traditional electrical infrastructure while improving safety, functionality, and ease of use.

The Company holds over 100 issued and pending U.S. and global patents and owns more than 60 lighting and home décor websites serving both retail and professional markets. SKYX’s platform emphasizes high-quality design, simplicity, and enhanced safety, with applications intended for every room in residential, commercial, hospitality, and institutional buildings worldwide.

SKYX’s technologies support recurring revenue opportunities through product interchangeability, upgrades, AI-enabled services, monitoring, and subscriptions. The Company follows a “razor-and-blades” model, anchored by its advanced ceiling electrical outlet platform and an expanding portfolio of plug & play smart home products, including lighting, recessed and down lights, emergency and exit signage, ceiling fans, chandeliers, indoor and outdoor fixtures, and themed lighting solutions. Its plug & play technology enables rapid installation in high-rise buildings and hotels, reducing deployment timelines from months to days.

SKYX estimates its U.S. total addressable market at approximately $500 billion, with more than 4.2 billion ceiling applications in the U.S. alone. Revenue streams are expected to include product sales, licensing, royalties, subscriptions, monitoring services, and the sale of global country rights.

For more information, visit www.skyx.com or follow SKYX on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com