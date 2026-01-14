Coastal Joins Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to Accelerate Salesforce-Led Transformation at Global Scale

Palm Coast, FL, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal® (formerly known as Coastal Cloud), a leading Salesforce, data, and AI consultancy, today announced the completion of its acquisition by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). TCS is a global leader in IT services and digital transformation, operating in 46 countries.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Coastal, expanding its ability to deliver Salesforce and data-led transformation with greater global scale and depth, while maintaining the culture, values, and customer-first approach that have defined the consultancy since its founding in 2012.

Coastal’s team of more than 600 North American professionals brings 3,091 certifications (including 442 across Agentforce, AI, and Snowflake) along with representation on six Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards, a five-star customer satisfaction rating on AppExchange, and dozens of industry accelerators. This depth of multicloud Salesforce expertise, delivered by industry-focused teams, further strengthens TCS’s Salesforce capabilities and expands its ability to engage across a broader range of sectors.

“Coastal was built to be a trusted advisor to our clients, helping them thrive in a constantly evolving world,” said Eric Berridge, CEO of Coastal and a longtime leader in the Salesforce consulting space. “Joining TCS brings greater depth, speed, and scale to helping organizations stay adaptive as technology changes faster than ever. We see this firsthand as we work alongside teams adopting agents and AI. They are looking for a single partner who can connect strategy, data, and execution. TCS’s advanced AI capabilities, enterprise systems integration solutions, and IP enable Coastal to guide organizations through a broader spectrum of transformation initiatives with one trusted team.”

Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer, Tata Consultancy Services, said: “This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in advancing our global Salesforce capabilities and accelerating our AI-led transformation agenda. It is another significant step towards realizing TCS’s vision of becoming the world’s largest AI-led Technology Services company. We are delighted to welcome the Coastal team to the TCS family.”

Coastal will continue to operate as its own brand under TCS. For more information about Coastal, visit www.coastalcloud.us.

About Coastal

ISG’s top-ranked Salesforce & AI consultancy.



5/5 AppExchange rating, with 450+ reviews.



1,700 customers & counting.



Coastal® is the consultancy that exists to make organizations successful using Salesforce, data, and AI. Led by former Salesforce executives, IT veterans, and industry experts, our heavily certified team shows up with heart and hustle to deliver fast, measurable impact—powered by automation-driven delivery and solution accelerators.



From data modernization to Agentforce to Salesforce innovation, you can count on Coastal to solve today’s—and tomorrow’s—complex challenges.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

