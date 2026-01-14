Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market to Hit $21,109.2 million by 2036, Fuelled by LH₂ Innovation and Pressure Vessel Upgrades

Commercial adoption of 700-bar systems and ISO tank modules drives global hydrogen logistics expansion

London, UK – 13 January 2026 – The global hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market is estimated at US$1,578.7 million in 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.6% over the forecast period 2026-2036, reaching US$ 21,109.2 million by 2036. This growth is driven by advances in high-pressure and cryogenic tank technologies, expanded fleet trials, and global demand for low-carbon heavy-transport logistics.

Key Market Insights

700-bar composite tanks are enabling hydrogen adoption in long-haul freight

Liquid hydrogen (LH₂) logistics are transitioning from pilot to commercial scale

Modular ISO tanks support global containerisation and capex-efficient leasing

Infrastructure investments reflect surging demand from mobility and industrial sectors

“The market is shifting rapidly from experimentation to execution,” said Visiongain,

“Technology breakthroughs in composite pressure vessels and LH₂ transport are unlocking high-growth commercial use cases from heavy road transport to maritime logistics.”

Regulatory & Trade Impact

Recent U.S. trade tariffs on hydrogen-compatible tanks, materials, and components have disrupted global supply chains, especially affecting imports of composite cylinders and cryogenic systems. However, these constraints have accelerated domestic capacity growth, particularly under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and hydrogen hub programmes.

“Tariffs are a double-edged sword, raising short-term costs but catalysing long-term localisation of production,” added Visiongain Lead Analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key players include:

Chart Industries, NPROXX, Linde Plc, Air Products and Chemicals, BayoTech, Nikkiso Cryo, Worthington Industries, Quantum Fuel Systems, and Hexagon Purus.

Recent developments:

27 Oct 2025: NPROXX showcased its Type-IV 700-bar hydrogen storage systems at Hamburg Expo

19 Sep 2025: Nikkiso CE&IG doubled European production capacity at its Wurzen facility

29 Jul 2025: Baker Hughes acquired Chart Industries in a $13.6B deal to bolster hydrogen and LNG solutions

15 Jul 2025: WestAir and Nikkiso began construction of a hybrid trailer-filling/fueling station in Long Beach, CA

About the Report

Visiongain’s 437-page Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market Report 2026-2036 features 124 data tables and 195 charts. It provides detailed forecasts across tank standards, pressure classes, services, transport modes, and storage technologies. The report helps stakeholders identify growth segments, capitalise on new infrastructure opportunities, and position for rapid adoption in mobility, industrial, and logistics sectors.

