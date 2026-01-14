Adaptive Radiotherapy Software Global Research Report 2025: $1.2 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adaptive Radiotherapy Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Adaptive Radiotherapy Software Global Market Report 2025 offers strategists, marketers, and senior management crucial insights to evaluate the dynamic landscape of the adaptive radiotherapy software sector. As this market undergoes robust growth, the report provides an essential guide to trends shaping the industry for the next decade and beyond.





The adaptive radiotherapy software market has witnessed significant growth, expanding from $0.62 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $0.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.5%. This growth is fueled by regulatory approvals, increased use of combined imaging modalities, and the adoption of image-guided radiotherapy. The demand to reduce radiation exposure to healthy tissues and the availability of cloud-based radiotherapy solutions are contributing factors. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.1%. Factors like precision radiotherapy techniques, personalized cancer treatment plans, and investment in oncology infrastructure are driving this growth.

The growing incidence of cancer underscores the expansion of adaptive radiotherapy software. Age-related genetic mutations have increased cancer diagnoses, necessitating real-time modification of radiation treatments to improve accuracy and safety. For example, Macmillan Cancer Support projects the number of individuals living with cancer in the UK to grow significantly, reaching 5.3 million by 2040. Consequently, the demand for adaptive radiotherapy software is rising.

Technological innovations are at the forefront, with companies like Elekta AB introducing AI-powered adaptive CT-Linac systems that enhance tumor targeting and patient outcomes. In May 2024, Elekta launched Evo, offering personalized radiation treatment with improved imaging capabilities. This system optimizes real-time treatment adjustments, aiming to improve precision and reduce adverse effects.

In another strategic move, GE Healthcare Technologies acquired MIM Software Inc. to bolster their precision care strategy. This acquisition enhances GE Healthcare's capabilities in imaging analysis and workflow tools, supporting more precise care delivery across various diseases.

Major market players include Siemens Healthineers AG, Philips N.V., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., and Elekta AB, among others. North America remains the largest market region, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market is affected by global trade relations and tariffs, impacting medical equipment sectors significantly. Companies mitigate risks by dual-sourcing critical parts, boosting domestic production, and investing in cost-efficient materials and R&D.

The adaptive radiotherapy software market encompasses revenues from services like imaging data processing, real-time monitoring, and clinical workflow customization. It includes sales of imaging systems, treatment planning systems, and oncology information systems. The market value comprises the manufacturers' revenues from goods and services, accentuating the impact of these solutions on improving patient care and outcomes in radiation oncology.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

Application: Prostate Cancer; Head And Neck Cancer; Breast Cancer; Lung Cancer; Other Applications

End User: Hospitals; Cancer Treatment Centers; Research Institutes; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Software: Treatment Planning Software; Workflow Management Software; Imaging And Visualization Software

Services: Implementation, Integration Services; Maintenance, Consulting Services; Training, Support Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Elekta AB

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Brainlab AG

Accuray Incorporated

RaySearch Laboratories AB

ViewRay Inc.

C-RAD AB

Standard Imaging Inc.

LAP GmbH Laser Applikationen

Oncology Systems Limited

DOSIsoft SA

Mirada Medical Ltd.

Limbus AI

MagnetTx Oncology Solutions Ltd.

Spectronic Medical AB

Akesis Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umhhh6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment