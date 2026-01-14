Airplane Windshield Global Analysis Report 2026: $2.09 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airplane Windshield Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The airplane windshield market has demonstrated notable expansion, with a predicted growth from $1.6 billion in 2025 to $1.69 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth is primarily driven by the adoption of laminated and multi-layered glass in cockpit windshields, development of heated windshields, and increasing demand for impact- and bird-strike-resistant materials. Additionally, rising aftermarket replacement and maintenance services for aircraft windshields contribute significantly to this market's expansion.

Looking forward, the airplane windshield market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $2.09 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth is propelled by advancements in polycarbonate and acrylic materials for lighter windshields, the rise of specialized windshields for next-gen aircraft, and the integration of smart technologies such as anti-glare and electronically heated windshields. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of retrofitted solutions and demand for pilot safety enhancements further catalyzes market expansion.

The burgeoning airline travel sector is a critical factor influencing the airplane windshield market. This sector's growth is backed by lowering airfares and higher accessibility, underpinning the demand for advanced windshield technologies that assure pilot safety and operational integrity at high altitudes. The U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics recorded a rise in airline passengers in December 2024, reinforcing the trend of increased airline travel as a driver of market growth.

In terms of strategic collaborations, leading companies are forming alliances to advance product quality and safety standards in the aviation sector. Notably, Lilium GmbH and Saint-Gobain Aerospace collaborated in September 2023 to develop lightweight, feature-rich windshields for the Lilium Jet, integrating anti-icing and anti-fogging technologies. Moreover, Lee Aerospace's acquisition of Llamas Plastics Inc. in May 2024 marks a significant move to expand their footprint within the aerospace transparency market.

North America led the airplane windshield market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region moving forward. Challenges such as global trade dynamics and tariffs on acrylic, polycarbonate, and glass materials are impacting production costs. These factors also drive local sourcing and innovations in lightweight composite windshield technologies.

This market research report provides comprehensive insights into industry size, competitive landscape, regional shares, and potential growth opportunities. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and others. Companies active in this space include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Safran S.A., PPG Industries Inc., GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Schott AG, and many more.

The market is poised to remain dynamic due to rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs, necessitating continuous updates to strategies and forecasts. Enterprises operating within this space should remain vigilant and adaptive to capitalize on emerging opportunities and mitigate challenges efficiently.

Scope of the Report:

Type (Acrylic, Polycarbonate, Mineral Glass, Others)

Aircraft type (Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Business Jets, Military Aircraft)

Application (Commercial, Military, General Aviation)

End-user (OEM, Aftermarket)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Safran S.A.

PPG Industries Inc.

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

Schott AG

Gentex Corporation

The NORDAM Group LLC

McFarlane Aviation Inc.

Lee Aerospace Inc.

MAC Aero Interiors s.r.o.

Kopp Glass Inc.

Cee Bailey's Aircraft Plastics Inc.

Texstars LLC

Aero-Plastics & Structures Inc.

Control Logistics Inc.

LP Aero Plastics Inc.

Tech-Tool Plastics Inc.

Vision Systems Aeronautics SAS

Aeroval Inc.

Aviation Glass & Technology B.V.

