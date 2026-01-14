Commercial Fiber Cement Board Global Industry Report 2026: $17.17 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Fiber Cement Board Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global commercial fiber cement board market has witnessed a robust growth trajectory. Valued at $12.94 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $13.73 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth is driven by increased adoption of durable, low-maintenance fiber cement boards in commercial cladding, heightened demand for moisture-resistant materials in medical and industrial sectors, and the rise of commercial construction activities fueling the use of fiber cement panels. Traditional materials like wood and gypsum are increasingly being replaced by fire-resistant fiber cement alternatives, driven by advancements in board strength and design versatility.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to grow to $17.17 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.7%. Key factors contributing to this growth include a shift towards sustainable building materials in commercial projects, a rise in demand for energy-efficient building envelopes, and the burgeoning commercial real estate development in emerging economies. Additionally, the increased use of these boards in modular and prefabricated construction and innovations in lightweight and aesthetic products for modern applications are notable trends. The market's expansion is buoyed by growing preferences for moisture-resistant and fire-rated panels, and an escalation in fiber cement roofing and facade solutions.

Commercial construction is a significant driver propelling the market's growth. Developments like office complexes, shopping centers, and hotels are rising to meet urban demands, with fiber cement boards offering durability and fire resistance essential for these applications. For example, U.S. public commercial construction spending surged from $4.87 billion in April 2024 to $7.01 billion by April 2025. This surge highlights the importance of fiber cement boards in delivering robust, long-lived structures that withstand high-traffic conditions.

Leading companies focus on innovation, developing lightweight, high-strength boards to enhance structural performance and installation efficiency. An example is the June 2025 launch by Nepal's IME Group of a manufacturing facility dedicated to producing such boards, promoting sustainable methods and reducing import dependency. These boards promise easy transport and installation, reduced labor costs, and improved structural integrity without sacrificing strength.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape, as seen in January 2024 when Etex NV expanded its portfolio by acquiring BGC's plasterboard and fiber cement operations. This move aims to enhance Etex's sustainable product offerings and fortify its position in Australia and New Zealand markets.

Major players in the market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, James Hardie Industries plc, and Nichiha Corporation. Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region through 2030.

Trade relations and tariffs globally are influencing market dynamics, with increased costs and delays impacting production, especially in premium board categories. However, these challenges have prompted a boost in domestic manufacturing and supply chain resilience, fostering cost-efficient local innovations.

The commercial fiber cement board market research report provides comprehensive insights, with details on market size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities. Key end-use sectors encompass residential, commercial, and industrial construction, with a distribution network spanning direct sales, wholesalers, and online platforms.

