Toll Brothers Offers Quick Move-in Homes in Riverbend Community in Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Riverbend by Toll Brothers , an exclusive community on James Island, South Carolina, is now showcasing luxury quick move-in homes. Located just minutes from historic downtown Charleston and Folly Beach, the homes in Riverbend offer a seamless blend of modern design and classic Lowcountry charm.

Riverbend by Toll Brothers features spacious single-family home designs ranging from 2,224 to 3,689+ square feet, priced from $1 million. Homes include open-concept floor plans, gourmet kitchens, covered patios, and spacious primary bedroom suites with spa-like bathrooms. Quick move-in homes by Toll Brothers are already under construction, reducing the time it takes for home shoppers to move into their beautiful new home. Many of these homes are move-in-ready with Designer Appointed Features that have been hand-selected by a professional Design Consultant.





With an intimate sense of community surrounded by moss-covered oaks, residents enjoy a short walk from their front door to the water, and private community dock with deep water access on the Stono River.

"Riverbend by Toll Brothers offers home shoppers an extraordinary opportunity to experience luxury living along the Stono River in the heart of Charleston," said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "Our quick move-in homes provide the perfect solution for those seeking a new home quickly without compromising on quality or design."

Residents of Riverbend also enjoy convenient access to shopping, dining, recreation, beaches, and entertainment. The community is located just 8 miles from Downtown Charleston and 5 miles from Folly Beach, providing an ideal location for luxury living.

For more information on quick move-in homes in Riverbend by Toll Brothers, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC .

