Salon Point of Sale (POS) Software Global Analysis Report 2025: $1.54 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The salon point of sale (POS) software market is on a robust growth trajectory, expanding from $0.78 billion in 2024 to a projected $1.54 billion by 2029. This growth is attributed to the widespread adoption of digital payment methods, the demand for customer loyalty programs, and the increasing penetration of cloud-based solutions across the industry. The market is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2024 to 2025, slowing slightly to a CAGR of 14.5% till 2029.

Key factors contributing to this expansion include consumer preference for cashless transactions and subscription-based models, alongside the adoption of integrated software solutions and the rise of e-commerce and online booking platforms. Industry trends point to advancements in cloud deployment, artificial intelligence-driven analytics, mobile-first POS applications, and omni-channel management systems as pivotal growth drivers.

The demand for integrated payment solutions significantly boosts market development. These solutions facilitate seamless connections between payment systems and business management software, enhancing transaction efficiency and reducing operational complexities. UK Finance Limited's report from July 2024 highlights this trend with the UK witnessing 18.3 billion contactless payments in 2023. This uptick underscores the shift towards integrated payment solutions, streamlining operations for enhanced customer experiences.

Leading companies are innovating to enhance software usability and resilience, vital for efficiency and uninterrupted operations. For example, EPOS Now launched an offline payment feature in March 2025, enabling transactions without internet, beneficial for service-based businesses including salons. This innovation ensures business continuity and customer satisfaction by maintaining transaction capabilities even during connectivity disruptions.

Strategic movements in the market include Vagaro Inc.'s acquisition of Schedulicity Inc. in January 2025 to expand its market presence and enhance service offerings. This acquisition aims to integrate Schedulicity's scheduling platform into Vagaro's existing suite, offering more comprehensive business tools.

Key players in this market include Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Mindbody Inc., Zenoti Inc., and Fresha, indicating a competitive landscape brimming with innovation and strategic alliances. Regional dynamics reveal North America as the largest market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region.

However, the market faces challenges from global trade tensions and tariffs affecting sourcing strategies and pricing. This volatile environment drives companies to adapt supply chain strategies and implement data-driven forecasting to mitigate cost impacts and maintain competitiveness.

The salon POS software market report provides detailed insights, including market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, and strategic recommendations to navigate current and future industry landscapes effectively.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered by Type: Cloud-Based; On-Premise

Application: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

End-User: Hair Salons; Beauty Salons; Spas; Nail Salons; Barber Shops; Other Personal Care Centers

Subsegments:

Cloud-Based Salon POS Software: SMEs; Large Enterprises; Mobile POS; Subscription-Based Models

On-Premise Salon POS Software: Fixed POS Systems; Mobile POS Systems; Customization and Integration Services; High-Security Environments

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

Booksy Group Corp.

Mindbody Inc.

Zenoti Inc.

Vagaro Inc.

Helcim Inc.

Fresha

Epos Now Ltd.

Phorest Salon Software

DaySmart Software Inc.

Wellyx

SalonBiz Inc.

SimplyBook.me Ltd.

SalonTouch Studio

SalonPlus

Mangomint Inc.

Millennium Systems International LLC

Rosy Salon Software

Clover Network LLC

Zolmi

SalonTracker Ltd.

