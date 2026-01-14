Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Global Research Report 2026: $1.23 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The autonomous aircraft flight management computer market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $0.93 billion in 2025 to a projected $0.98 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This upward trend is supported by developments in autopilot and flight management systems, the embrace of navigation and sensor integration technologies, and the increasing application of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Moreover, advances in collision avoidance systems and the rising demand for autonomous mission planning in both defense and commercial aviation bolster this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $1.23 billion by 2030, with a continued CAGR of 5.7%. Key growth drivers include the integration of AI and machine learning for autonomous flights, expanded commercial applications for UAVs and autonomous aircraft, advancements in real-time decision-making algorithms, and increased regulatory support for autonomous flight operations. Trends such as multi-vehicle coordination, enhanced safety features, and modular flight management systems will shape the sector.

The rise in air passenger numbers-which increased by 1.6% in March 2025 alone, reaching 6.557 million U.S. citizen departures-fuels market growth. This upsurge is attributed to economic expansion and enhanced airline networks. Autonomous systems improve flight efficiency and safety by reducing human error and optimizing routes. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, allowing quicker responses to operational irregularities.

Prominent technologies in this sector include integrated autonomy software ecosystems that incorporate flight control, navigation, and data management, enhancing autonomy and improving safety. A case in point is Auterion AG's Skynode X, launched in October 2023, which integrates flight control, mission planning, and LTE connectivity within a compact design. This demonstrates Auterion's commitment to advancing software-defined autonomy across various industries.

In June 2024, Joby Aviation acquired Xwing Inc., marking a strategic move to enhance its electric air taxi initiatives with advanced autonomous flight technologies, underscoring a focus on clean and accessible aerial mobility. Key industry players include Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, and Honeywell Aerospace, among others.

North America leads the market, with significant activity also noted in regions including Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, global trade relations and tariffs affect market dynamics, leading to increased costs, especially in cross-border supply chains for hardware components, such as sensors.

The autonomous aircraft flight management computer market report offers comprehensive data, including market size, regional shares, trends, and a forward-looking analysis of the industry. It covers vital elements such as hardware, software, and service offerings, spanning diverse end-user applications from passenger vehicles to defense and cargo transportation.

This report is positioned to guide stakeholders in navigating the dynamic environment of the autonomous aircraft market, presenting strategic insights and quantified impact analyses amidst evolving international trade circumstances.

Report Highlights

Market Dynamics: The characteristics section defines market dynamics, evaluates differentiation at the brand level, compares product features, and highlights innovation trends.

The characteristics section defines market dynamics, evaluates differentiation at the brand level, compares product features, and highlights innovation trends. Supply Chain: Analyzes key raw materials, resource dynamics, and supplier profiles across the value chain.

Analyzes key raw materials, resource dynamics, and supplier profiles across the value chain. Technological Trends: Highlights emerging digital transformations and AI-driven innovations that ensure competitive differentiation.

Highlights emerging digital transformations and AI-driven innovations that ensure competitive differentiation. Regulatory Landscape: Reviews regulatory frameworks, investment flows, incentives, and funding trends driving industry growth.

Reviews regulatory frameworks, investment flows, incentives, and funding trends driving industry growth. Market Size and Forecasts: Provides detailed size metrics, predicting future developments influenced by technological advancements and global economic factors.

Provides detailed size metrics, predicting future developments influenced by technological advancements and global economic factors. Strategic Insights: Offers TAM analysis and market attractiveness assessments based on a quantitative framework, focusing on growth potential and competitive landscape.

Market Scope:

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Other Platforms

By Technology: Fully Autonomous, Increasingly Autonomous

By End-User: Passenger Air Vehicle, Personal Air Vehicle, ISR, Air Medical Services, Cargo and Delivery Aircraft

Key Companies Mentioned: Raytheon Technologies, Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Raytheon Technologies

Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus SE

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell Aerospace

BAE Systems

Safran Group

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Moog Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

QinetiQ Group plc

Elnfochips

Duncan Aviation

Wisk

Avidyne Corporation

Auterion

UAV Navigation

Aeroscout Gmbh

Stavatti Aerospace

