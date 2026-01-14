Global Healthcare Payer Network Management Market 2026-2030 Featuring Analysis of 18+ Vendors

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Payer Network Management Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare payer network management market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand by USD 5.37 billion from 2025 to 2030, at a robust CAGR of 15.1%. This market report offers an all-encompassing analysis, including market size forecasts, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor insights covering approximately 25 key vendors. The report serves as a valuable resource for understanding the current market scenario and anticipates future developments.

The accelerating adoption of AI for cost containment and fraud prevention, alongside the shift toward value-based care and reimbursement models, are among the primary drivers of market growth. Moreover, increasing regulatory pressures for maintaining directory accuracy further amplify these dynamics. A major factor propelling the market forward is the integration of machine learning for optimized network management. Concurrently, consumer-centric digital platforms for price transparency, coupled with the expansion of virtual-first and hybrid provider networks, are poised to generate substantial market demand.

This comprehensive study draws from a blend of primary and secondary information, incorporating inputs from key industry participants. The analysis includes a detailed examination of market size, regional segmentation, and vendor landscapes, supplemented by historical and forecast data for well-rounded insights.

The global healthcare payer network management market segmentation includes:

By Component: Platform and software, Services

Platform and software, Services By Delivery Mode: Cloud, On-premises

Cloud, On-premises By End-User: Public health insurance, Private health insurance

Public health insurance, Private health insurance By Region: North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (RoW)

The report covers the following areas:

Global market sizing

Global market forecast

Industry analysis

Extensive vendor analysis in the report is designed to enhance clients' market positioning.

The detailed vendor analysis includes leading companies such as:

Availity

Cedar Gate Technologies

Cognizant Technology Solution

Cotiviti Inc.

Gainwell Technologies LLC

HealthEdge Software Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

Innovaccer Inc.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Mphasis Ltd.

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Quest Analytics LLC

Salesforce Inc.

SS&C Technologies Inc.

Symplr

Verisys

Zelis

The information on emerging trends and challenges will guide companies in formulating strategic plans and fully capitalizing on upcoming growth opportunities.

