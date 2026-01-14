Global Healthcare Payer Network Management Market 2026-2030 Featuring Analysis of 18+ Vendors

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Payer Network Management Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare payer network management market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand by USD 5.37 billion from 2025 to 2030, at a robust CAGR of 15.1%. This market report offers an all-encompassing analysis, including market size forecasts, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor insights covering approximately 25 key vendors. The report serves as a valuable resource for understanding the current market scenario and anticipates future developments.
The accelerating adoption of AI for cost containment and fraud prevention, alongside the shift toward value-based care and reimbursement models, are among the primary drivers of market growth. Moreover, increasing regulatory pressures for maintaining directory accuracy further amplify these dynamics. A major factor propelling the market forward is the integration of machine learning for optimized network management. Concurrently, consumer-centric digital platforms for price transparency, coupled with the expansion of virtual-first and hybrid provider networks, are poised to generate substantial market demand.
This comprehensive study draws from a blend of primary and secondary information, incorporating inputs from key industry participants. The analysis includes a detailed examination of market size, regional segmentation, and vendor landscapes, supplemented by historical and forecast data for well-rounded insights.
The global healthcare payer network management market segmentation includes:
- By Component: Platform and software, Services
- By Delivery Mode: Cloud, On-premises
- By End-User: Public health insurance, Private health insurance
- By Region: North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (RoW)
The report covers the following areas:
- Global market sizing
- Global market forecast
- Industry analysis
Extensive vendor analysis in the report is designed to enhance clients' market positioning.
The detailed vendor analysis includes leading companies such as:
- Availity
- Cedar Gate Technologies
- Cognizant Technology Solution
- Cotiviti Inc.
- Gainwell Technologies LLC
- HealthEdge Software Inc.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Innovaccer Inc.
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions.
- Mphasis Ltd.
- Optum Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Quest Analytics LLC
- Salesforce Inc.
- SS&C Technologies Inc.
- Symplr
- Verisys
- Zelis
The information on emerging trends and challenges will guide companies in formulating strategic plans and fully capitalizing on upcoming growth opportunities.
