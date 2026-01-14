Bittam Exchange Announces $300 Incentive Program Following Renewed Momentum in Global Markets





NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bittam Exchange today announced the launch of a $300 New User Bonus for newly registered users, offering trading credits to eligible participants who complete account registration and initial trading activities on the platform.

Bittam Exchange operates as a globally licensed digital asset derivatives platform and offers index-based trading products designed to support a wide range of trading strategies. The platform provides access to leverage of up to 200x, streamlined onboarding, and cost-efficient execution designed to accommodate both new and experienced traders.

Key platform features include:

No KYC, instant trading — start trading within seconds without complicated verification;



— start trading within seconds without complicated verification; Up to 200× leverage — meet diverse trading strategies for both beginners and pros;



— meet diverse trading strategies for both beginners and pros; Zero-slippage index contracts — precise execution where profits are exactly as you see them;



— precise execution where profits are exactly as you see them; No funding fees or overnight charges — trade freely without hidden costs;



— trade freely without hidden costs; 100% deposit bonus — double your capital instantly and amplify your potential returns







Under the newly announced program, eligible users can receive up to $300 in trading credits by completing account registration and initial trading activities. The credits may be used for live trading and to offset trading losses, with profits generated subject to the platform’s withdrawal terms.

According to Bittam Exchange, the program aligns with its broader objective of supporting trader participation during periods of improving global cooperation and market recovery. The company states that it continues to prioritize transparent trading mechanisms, risk controls, and operational compliance across jurisdictions.





As global markets respond to easing geopolitical uncertainty, Bittam Exchange aims to provide traders with access to digital asset markets through infrastructure designed for speed, efficiency, and accessibility.

For more information about the incentive program and platform features, visit www.bittam.com.

Contact:

James

Email: business@bittam.com

